ShackStream: Metroid Prime Remastered surprise launch stream Metroid Prime Remastered has come to Nintendo Switch! Join us as we get behind Samus's visor once again and re-explore a classic.

It was a good day to be a Nintendo fan, and especially a Metroid fan. Nintendo Switch surprised everyone with not only the announcement, but also the surprise release of Metroid Prime Remastered. Rumored for many years, this classic title is now available to play with some improvements on the Nintendo Switch. So that’s what we’re going to do, and you can join us as we go live with Metroid Prime Remastered in a special ShackStream!

Tune in as we start up Metroid Prime Remastered on the Shacknews Twitch Channel at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET tonight. You can also watch just below.

A remaster of the Metroid Prime games was rumored for years, though nothing came of it for a long time. That said, sparks of hope were kindled in the last couple years. Nintendo released the impeccable Metroid Dread in 2021, and Metroid Prime 4 was supposedly in the works during that same time (though the last we heard of Metroid Prime 4, it was listed as TBA on Nintendo’s release schedule in 2021).

During the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, the Big N floored us with the surprise launch of Metroid Prime Remastered. It’s not only real. It’s here and we can play it. Join Greg Burke as he jumps into the fun of Metroid Prime Remastered today on this special ShackStream. We’ll be going live soon!