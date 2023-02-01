Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Facebook (META) averaged 2 billion daily active users (DAUs) during Q4 2022

The daily active user count is up slightly from the previous financial quarter.
Ozzie Mejia
Facebook
1

Meta (META) released its Q4 2022 earnings report on Wednesday, which included the latest user numbers for Facebook. Facebook's daily active user count is at 2 billion as of December 31, 2022. That's up slightly from last quarter's 1.98 billion users and an increase of 4% year-over-year.

"Our community continues to grow and I'm pleased with the strong engagement across our apps. Facebook just reached the milestone of 2 billion daily actives," Meta CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg said in the Meta Q4 2022 earnings report. "The progress we're making on our AI discovery engine and Reels are major drivers of this. Beyond this, our management theme for 2023 is the 'Year of Efficiency' and we're focused on becoming a stronger and more nimble organization."

Monthly active users are at 2.96 billion, which Meta states is a 2% year-over-year increase. That number is steady with what was reported in Q3 2022 and up from the 2.93 billion monthly active users reported in Q2 2022. It's a ray of light on what's a mixed bag of an earnings report. While Meta beat revenue expectations, the company's Reality Labs division lost a massive $13.7 billion in 2022.

Meta trading for Wednesday, February 1

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Meta closed at $153.12 per share on Wednesday. That number has risen by 18 percent in after hours trading, as of the time of this post.

There are plenty of takeaways from Meta/Facebook's latest earnings report. We'll learn more during the company's Q4 2022 earnings call, which is set to begin today at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET. You can tune in for that live on the Shacknews Twitch channel and find it on demand later today on the Shacknews YouTube channel.

