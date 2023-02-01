Resident Evil 4 Remake won't have quick time events (QTEs) As recently revealed by Capcom, Resident Evil 4 Remake is ditching QTEs and adding features like side quests.

In the latest issue of Game Informer, Capcom shared a wealth of new information in regards to the upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake. Arguably among the most interesting is how Resident Evil 4 Remake won’t have quick time events (QTEs). According to Capcom, QTEs are “antiquated” and as such, are being replaced with more modern mechanics.

For example, in situations like knife fights, you won’t need to perform QTEs to parry but will instead use the knife itself to parry. Adding further complexity to this, the game will feature item durability similar to Resident Evil 2 Remake which means you’ll want to hold off on using your knife unless absolutely necessary.

In the past, the game’s producer Yoshiaka Hirabayashi had emphasized there being “barely any QTEs” in Resident Evil 4 Remake as well, explaining that:

Different people have different definitions of what a QTE is, so while I can't tell you that there aren't any at all, I can say that there aren't prompts to press buttons mid-cutscene. However, there are times when you need to press a button based on a situation. The whole team has been working to properly fit what some would call QTEs into the actual game.

Other new features that fans can look forward to in Resident Evil 4 Remake include the addition of optional side quests, with side quests appearing in the game’s map as blue flyers. Adjustments have been made to some of its companion characters as well including Ashley Graham who’s being made more helpful to the player.

With this, Ashley will no longer have a health bar and will instead be “downed” after taking a certain number of hits. Players can also choose to have her follow at a close distance, or hang back at a safer distance. Capcom explained that these changes were made to create a heightened sense of realism, and because they wanted Ashley to "feel more like a natural companion and less like a second health bar to babysit."

For more on Resident Evil 4 Remake, be sure to read through the latest issue of Game Informer. Resident Evil 4 Remake is set to release on March 24 and will be available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC platforms. For more on Resident Evil, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including Resident Evil Village VR Mode to launch as free DLC beside PSVR2 in February 2023, and Capcom currently having no plans for a Resident Evil Code: Veronica remake.