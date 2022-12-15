Resident Evil Village VR Mode to launch as free DLC beside PSVR2 in February 2023 Players will be able to immerse themselves in a new depth of horror as VR Mode comes to Resident Evil Village as free DLC in February of next year.

Resident Evil Village is getting a VR mode. That much we knew from previous reveals of what’s next for the Resident Evil franchise. However, we didn’t have a release date until now. More than that, it seems it may be lining up with the launch of the PlayStation VR2. Capcom has announced that Resident Evil Village’s VR Mode will be free DLC and it will launch when the PSVR2 comes out in February 2023.

The announcement of Resident Evil Village’s VR Mode launch date was made via the Resident Evil Twitter on December 14, 2022. It was there that Capcom revealed that Resident Evil Village’s VR Mode is launching as free DLC on February 22, 2023. This coincides directly with the launch date of the PSVR2, on which the VR Mode for Resident Evil Village will be a launch title.

Source: Twitter

Resident Evil Village’s VR Mode was first announced alongside a number of reveals related to Resident Evil Gold Edition and the Shadows of Rose DLC. While the mode had been rumored since 2020 before the game even came out, Capcom took its time to make sure everything was in working order alongside content like the Third-Person Mode and the Shadows of Rose campaign. With those matters now settled, it looks like VR Mode for RE Village is the next big thing Capcom is focusing on, not to mention the Resident Evil 4 remake, which is also coming in early 2023.

Resident Evil Village’s VR Mode promises to be a satisfying new way to play the game, allowing for full use of both hands for actions like double-wielding weapons. With that in mind, stay tuned for the latest updates and coverage as we get closer to the mode’s launch in February 2023.