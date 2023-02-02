Listen to the Apple (AAPL) Q1 2023 earnings call here The first quarter of Apple's (AAPL) financial year has concluded, come and hear how the company has performed in Q1 2023.

As one of the largest companies in the world, it’s always worth hearing how Apple (AAPL) has performed throughout the various quarters. Today, the company will release its Q1 2023 earnings report and have a call along with it. Viewers can tune in to the Apple Q1 2023 earnings call right here on Shacknews.

Apple (AAPL) Q1 2023 earnings call start time & livestream

The Apple (AAPL) Q1 2023 earnings call is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on February 2, 2023. You will be able to listen to the call via the Shacknews Twitch channel embedded below. There is also the Apple Investor Relations page where you can catch the webcast.

Previously, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that he expected revenue to accelerate despite economic weakness. Then in October, Apple earnings results beat EPS and revenue estimates despite iPhone and Services revenue segments missing expectations.

Just recently, Apple unveiled its 2nd gen HomePod smart speaker and reports were circling that the company has focused in on its mixed-reality HMD. The company also revealed its M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

The Apple (AAPL) Q1 2023 earnings call should give some great insight into how these events have shaped the company’s performance over the last quarter. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you breakdowns of the reports from Apple and other companies.