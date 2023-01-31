Listen to the EA Q3 2023 earnings call here Come and hear how EA has performed over the last few months in its Q3 2023 earnings call.

Today Electronic Arts will discuss its Q3 2023 earnings. This webcast will allow executives to talk about how the company has performed and investors to ask questions about the company’s future plans. You can tune in to the EA Q3 2023 livestream right here.

EA Q3 2023 earnings call start time & livestream

The EA Q3 2023 earnings call is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on January 31, 2023. Shacknews will be livestreaming the webcast for your convenience via our Twitch channel, which you can see below. Alternatively, listeners can sign up at EA’s Invenstor Relations page.

Last quarter, EA’s earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations. However, EA did lower its FY 2023 revenue guidance on $200 million currency headwind. Before this latest earnings call kicks off, take a moment to look over Earnings Whispers for a prediction on how EA’s stock price and revenue may perform. As of writing, the consensus is sitting at $3.04 with a revenue prediction of $2.5 billion.

Recently, EA has released the Dead Space remake, which has been well-received by critics. Shacknews’ TJ Denzer praised the environments, soundscapes, and the improvements to various aspects of the original game in his review.

Beyond Dead Space, Battlefield 2042 has been receiving consistent improvements since its rocky launch a couple of years ago. The developers have teased the return of the Class System, whose absence has been strongly felt.

How all of this affects EA’s Q3 2023 earnings report remains to be seen. Keep it locked to Shacknews for a breakdown of EA’s reports and other earning calls happening this week.