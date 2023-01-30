Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Ford reducing Mustang Mach-E prices after Tesla announces similar plans

After Tesla announced plans to lower prices of its electric vehicles, Ford has since followed suit with plans to reduce the cost of its Mustang Mach-E.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Ford
8

Previously, we reported on Ford increasing the cost of its Mustang Mach-E back in 2022, with customers expected to pay anywhere from $3,000 to $8,475 more on 2023 models than those released the previous year. According to Ford, the reason for increasing the price of its 2023 Mustang Mach-E was due to battery cost increases.

Interestingly, Ford is now walking some of these increases back following Tesla having recently announced plans to reduce the prices of its electric vehicles like the Model Y. Now, Ford aims to lower the price of its Mach-E to be in comparable range to Tesla’s Model Y by an average of about $4,500 depending on the model.

The reductions in price, as reported by outlets like CNBC, amount to approximately $600 to $5,900 across various Mach-E models. The cost reductions aren’t as significant as those being made by Tesla, which is cutting up to $13,000 off the price of its Model Y, but do put the Mach-E closer to what it was originally priced at back in 2022.

Silver Mustang Mach-E aerial shot showing the vehicle driving down a coastal highway
© Ford

“We are responding to changes in the marketplace,” chief customer officer of Ford’s electric vehicle business, Marin Gjaja, remarked as quoted by CNBC. “As we look and want to stay competitive in the marketplace, we’re having to respond.”

Moving forward, the Mach-E’s starting price will range from $46,000 to $64,000 while Tesla’s Model Y will range from $53,500 to $57,000. With these cuts, several Mustang Mach-E models will reportedly be made unprofitable on a per-unit basis. As a way to help foster these price cuts and offset profit shrink though, Gjaja noted that Mach-E production is expected to increase from 78,000 to 130,000 units annually.

Analysts expect Tesla’s price cuts to put pressure on other automakers similar to what’s being seen with Ford and its Mustang Mach-E. The move by Tesla to lower prices has been lauded by both investors and analysts who see it as a “way to drum up demand and increase sales” as reported by CNBC.

For more on the price reduction of Ford’s Mustang Mach-E including a breakdown of updated prices for each model, be sure to read through the full report from CNBC. Also check out some of our previous coverage, including the initial announcement from Ford back in 2022 that Mach-E price would be on the rise due to battery cost increases, and Musk saying that demand for Tesla vehicles in January was the highest they’ve seen in company history.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 30, 2023 10:45 AM

    Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Ford reducing Mustang Mach-E prices after Tesla announces similar plans

    • GodZilly legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 30, 2023 11:58 AM

      Weren't they already selling them at a loss?

    • FlatlineDixay legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 30, 2023 12:42 PM

      I like this, as I’m definitely interested in the Mach-E. I’m concerned that it means they’re not currently selling well, but hope instead that it means they’ve gauged substantial consumer interest in EV’s and want to bolster their early market share.

      • timmie legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 30, 2023 1:24 PM

        So far as I know, the Mach E is selling very well. They're having trouble meeting demand, it's why they're boosting production this year.

      • lazarusb legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 30, 2023 1:36 PM

        Yeah, this is a market share fight and a tax credit battle.

    • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 30, 2023 1:45 PM

      I was thinking of the ID.4 but they lowered the 2023 model features and capabilities while the price went up a bit. But then Tesla dropped the price of the Model Y significantly in the last month. This Mach-E price drop puts it closer in line with the Y now. A Year ago I was looking and the Y was around $75K and waiting over 3 months.

      My friend got the 5 seater Y LR when they dropped $14K last month. He realized he could have picked the 7 seat model to keep the tax credit since that version counts as an SUV so it's price cap is $80K vs $55K.

      I learned from that and just put my order in for a 2023 Model Y Long Range in 7 seat in Blue and added a Tow Hitch for under $56K. My Civic 2017 Hatchback trade in value is around $14K (Used market value is around $21K. A Year ago my Civic trade in was almost $19K and market value was $24K). I may have a lead on a friend of the family that wants a used Civic for around $20K so I might be able to sell it for at least $18K. The tax credit of $7500 for the Model Y ends after March as well. So the Tesla price drop went for more than my Used Car trade in value dropped.

      So all this had me put my order in for the Model Y LR last night after doing a test drive. Estimated delivery date is in March.

      • dkrulz legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 30, 2023 1:51 PM

        Do you really plan to use that to tow something?

        • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 30, 2023 1:54 PM

          It's a nice to have so I can put a hitch bike rack. The roof rack will be for the kayaks or basket.

      • digweed014 legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 30, 2023 4:44 PM

        Nice curious to hear your impressions. I’ve been thinking of taking the plunge as well. Was also previously tilting toward id4

        • lazarusb legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 30, 2023 4:48 PM

          The LR model Y is quite excellent.

