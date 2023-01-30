The Super Mario Bros. Movie TV trailer confirms Donkey Kong talks In addition to Seth Rogan actually having lines for DK in the latest trailer, we got a peak at the Cat Suit power-up in the movie.

This last weekend, the NFL headed into the final weeks of the Playoffs, deciding who would be going to the Super Bowl, but for those uninterested in football, there was also a new Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer. What’s more, in this latest trailer, while we saw a lot of the same things from the previous one, we actually got a few seconds of Donkey Kong (voiced by Seth Rogan) actually talking, confirming the character has actual voice lines. We also got a glimpse of Mario’s Cat Suit power-up.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie TV ad dropped on Sunday, January 29, 2023, during the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles game. It was also posted on the official Mario Movie Twitter afterwards. It’s a pretty short trailer, just giving us 30 seconds of footage of Mario and Donkey Kong fighting it out like we saw in the previous trailer. However, the crucial difference is that we get to see Mario collect the Cat Suit power-up, which prompts Donkey Kong to respond by actually talking and making fun of Mario. It’s the first we’ve heard Seth Rogan voice DK beyond noises.

It may be a little thing, but it was a notable takeaway from the weekend. Hearing how each actor takes on their respective role has been very interesting, whether it was Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and even Chris Pratt as Mario. However, this was the first time we’d heard Donkey Kong actually had lines, putting to rest the idea that he’d just be making gorilla noises and grunts throughout his part in the film.

The latest trailer marks the debut of Mario's Cat Suit power-up from Super Mario 3D World.

Source: Nintendo

According to the second major trailer, we’ll be getting The Super Mario Bros. Movie on April 7, 2023. Stay tuned for more details and easter eggs as we continue to march towards that much-anticipated release date.