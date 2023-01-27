Skybound invests millions in WrestleQuest dev Mega Cat Studios This is the first time according to Skybound that it's invested in a game developer.

As reported by outlets like GamesIndustry.biz, entertainment company Skybound recently made a sizable investment in developer Mega Cat Studios, the team currently hard at work on the upcoming RPG fantasy, WrestleQuest.

While an exact figure has yet to be shared, GamesIndustry.biz notes the investment as one being in the multimillion dollar range. Added finances aside, Mega Cat founder James Deighan stated that the deal will give his team “greater access to other Skybound IP and publisher resources.”

According to Skybound, this is the first time it’s made such an investment into a game developer. That said, Skybound holds ownership of The Walking Dead franchise at present and has previously published games like Telltale’s The Walking Dead, Escape Academy, The Big Con, and Before Your Eyes.

Meanwhile, WrestleQuest isn’t the first game from Pittsburgh-based developer Mega Cat Studios which has previously released titles like Coffee Crisis, Bite The Bullet, and Phantom Gear. The latest project from the team, WrestleQuest, sits as one of Shacknews’ most anticipated indies of 2023.

Offering classic RPG combat combined with pro wrestling moves, match styles, and gimmicks, WrestleQuest boasts a number of noteworthy highlights for wrestling fans to enjoy including iconic wrestlers like “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Currently, the game is scheduled to release sometime in May of 2023.

For more WrestleQuest, check out the game’s Steam page and add it to your wishlist if you haven’t already. Also read through some of our previous coverage including WrestleQuest announcing a May 2023 release window, and our interview with Mega Cat Studios on WrestleQuest storylines, dungeons, and more.