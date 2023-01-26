Meet Your Maker kicks off a base-building & raiding Open Beta in February Get ready to craft and raid the deadliest fortresses in gritty first-person shooter action when Meet Your Maker gets an Open Beta during Steam NextFest.

Among games coming out in 2023, Behaviour Interactive’s Meet Your Maker has always looked like an interesting one and we’ll get to try it for ourselves soon. The game lets players build bristling fortresses full of gritty and scrappy enemies and traps to keep their resources safe, namely Genetic Materials or GenMat, as well as raiding other players’ fortresses. Pretty soon, we’ll get to experience it for ourselves as Meet Your Maker gets an Open Beta in the next Steam NextFest event.

Behaviour Interactive announced the details on Meet Your Maker’s upcoming Steam NextFest Open Beta in a new trailer for the game. Starting on February 6 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET, players will be able to jump into the action and start collecting GenMat to build their fortresses. They will then be able to go after other players’ fortresses and try to steal the precious GenMat that lays within. The Beta will last until February 13 at 8:59 p.m. PT / 11:59 p.m. ET.

Source: Behaviour Interactive

Players will be able to explore social features of Meet Your Maker as well. After all, the game features level-building that demands to be shared among its community of players. There will be features like the Champion Outpost system that lets players see fortresses that have performed well in killing off intruders. You can also use the Social Raid system to find other players to raid with and check the Ranking system to see what players are defending and raiding best.

With Meet Your Maker set to launch in April 2023, this is a prime time to see what the game is about ahead of its upcoming launch. For more Meet Your Maker coverage, keep your eyes here at Shacknews as details become available.