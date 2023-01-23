Forspoken review: Say no more

Square Enix has put out a lot of games over the years, but it's safe to say that the publisher has become the first that many think of when it comes to magical worlds. It's the house that built Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, and curates many other magic-based realms. That's why the idea of Forspoken interested me so much, because the premise was to take a modern person from the real world and thrust them into a Square Enix-style magical kingdom, sort of like A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court. The result is a story that isn't anything close to Mark Twain. It isn't even close to Martin Lawrence.
It's a shame, because Forspoken's terrible story and its unlikable main character largely bog down what's otherwise a competent action RPG. There's a foundation for something good here, but it sadly doesn't realize that potential.
Can't go home again
Forspoken tells the story of an everyday woman living in the streets of New York, struggling with her day-to-day existence. She finds a strange cuff in a pawn shop and is magically transported to the realm of Athia, an alternate dimension that is gradually being decimated by a twisted force called the Break. After learning that the cuff can both talk to her and grant her extraordinary abilities, she ventures to a nearby village where she learns that she may be this world's only hope. It's a story that should be captivating, but one that never fully gripped me for various reasons.
There are several problems with Forspoken's narrative and it starts with the establishment of Frey's place in New York. Players are introduced to a wayward homeless youth who gets caught up with the wrong crowd and is frequently in trouble with the law. She's ultimately shown leniency by the judge, but it doesn't erase the trouble that she's in with some bad people. Does that sound interesting? Well, don't get too invested, because that aspect of the story is never visited again. The first chapter eats up nearly a half hour and ultimately doesn't add anything, introducing characters that won't be seen again, establishing a setting that the player isn't going to revisit.
Of course, the opening scene in New York is good for establishing Frey's motivation. It certainly does do that well enough, because for about 80 percent of the adventure, Frey will constantly bemoan her situation to the point that she comes across as one of the whiniest protagonists I've encountered in a minute. Even as people are suffering around her and the world is driven deeper in peril, Frey will frequently wave it off with "It's not my problem" and it makes her totally unlikable. She only does the right thing when it either affects her directly or when she's guilted into it. She sees death and destruction all around her and her reaction, even after it's crystal clear that she's the only one with any power to do anything about it, constantly boils down to, "This is your problem. I'm not a hero. I just want to go home."
There are flawed protagonists and there are terrible heroes. Frey fits more in the latter category. After hours of watching her make the same complaints, push the same people away, and generally act like a jerk, I took a step back and evaluated her situation. I finally asked: What is she so excited to get back home to, exactly? She has no money, no direction, and bad people are actively hunting her down in New York. Her final moments in New York were her literally escaping a life-threatening situation. Her life on Earth is awful! Why is she so determined to get back to that? All of that being squarely in mind makes some of the plot twists of the last few chapters (which I won't spoil here) ring hollow.
In case you glossed over the last few paragraphs, let me just flat-out say, I greatly disliked Frey Holland as a character. She's not "I must kill Chaos" level of one-dimensional, but her character isn't that much more appealing. That's without even getting into the cringe-inducing quips and the obnoxious banter. Fortunately, there is a setting to have Frey and Cuff talk less. I've never been happier to see an accessibility feature quite like "Cuff Chat Frequency." It doesn't totally let you play the game in silence, but the less I could hear of the Whedon-esque banter, the better.
Magic tricks
The issues with Forspoken's story are a shame, because the game's combat and traversal are two of its genuine highlights. Paradoxically, the combat is both intuitive and mind-numbingly complex. It starts out simple enough, giving players a basic attack spell, a support attack spell, and a special ability. Going back and forth between the three can be cumbersome, though some accessibility options allow for some automatic switching between support spells to make management a little easier. The way the real-time combat is laid out utilizes the DualSense's shoulder triggers well. I genuinely enjoyed a lot of Forspoken's combat until the later hours.
That's because in the late game, Frey begins to unlock new sets of spells. Unlocking an additional spell set is fine, but she gradually unlocks more and that's when things start to feel overly complicated. By the end of the game, Frey is not only managing her current sets of abilities, but players also have to worry about switching around between spell sets. That can start to feel overwhelming, especially as enemies strike in greater numbers or as a boss throws down a devastating area-of-effect attack.
In fact, the biggest weakness of Forspoken's combat is that it can often be difficult to see what's going on. That's due to a combination of factors that includes a finicky camera, environmental design that can make it tough to see what's happening, and Frey herself. To understand how Frey contributes to the issue, let's talk about Forspoken's "magical parkour" system.
Magical parkour is a fancy name for Frey's enhanced agility. This allows her to explore areas quickly, scale walls, and avoid incoming attacks when timed correctly. It works wonders for traversal. Fast travel options aren't always available, nor are they desirable when searching for something specific in the open world. Frey's magical parkour offers a sense of breakneck speed and can make exploration a lot of fun. It even adds to battles, where players can combine Frey's elegant movement with some of her more hard-hitting attacks. Melee striking, in particular, can be a blast when combined with Frey's movement.
While magical parkour is wonderful for exploration, it can be a double-edged sword in combat. While Frey's agility can aid her in battle, it can also make the action a little too fast-paced. In the case of boss encounters or fights against larger enemies, it can be hard to follow what's happening between Frey's frenzied movement and a foe's relentless attacks, regardless of my image quality setting.
Exploring Athia
Alright, let's talk about Forspoken from a visual standpoint. I'm a poor judge of visuals in most cases. What I can say is, Forspoken's environments are beautifully put together. Athia is a joy to explore, which is part of why it can be annoying that the main story is so determined to keep Frey narrowed on a certain path. The level of detail on the landscapes, the grassy fields, and the structures are dazzling, especially when playing with the Quality-Focused 4K setting.
Athia is also quite massive and it's easy to get lost. The game's map system isn't exactly helpful, either, as it only zooms out so far. If there's somewhere specific you want to go, you'll likely pull up the list of Fast Travel destinations instead of just looking at the map. Having said that, there are a copious amount of side quests (called "Detours" here) and enough to keep you running around the world. It's possible to find new cloaks, necklaces, and nail designs (all of which offer stat boosts and bonuses) by finding certain points of interest. That includes labyrinths, which are Forspoken's dungeons. From a combat standpoint, I liked labyrinths testing my mettle, but I was left slightly disappointed by these, because this could have been where Forspoken truly flexed its muscles with some puzzle designs or a more clever use of Frey's magical parkour. While some labyrinths offered some cool ideas, I feel like the game could have done better here.
Detours are fun, but they're offset by many of them only being available for a limited time. If you hit a certain point in the story, some Detours might be lost for the rest of the campaign and never return. It happens at several points in the story and it's never any less annoying. What's worse is the warnings often come up after having made an hours-long journey toward a boss' chamber, at which point it feels like it's too late to turn back.
Forspoken does make up for this, however, by something that intrigued me after the credits rolled. There is actually post-campaign content that allows Frey to continue exploring Athia even after the story's ending. These additional quests further flesh out Athia's lore and put a bow on Frey's story. This is a novel approach and one that I'm not used to seeing from most games like this, so credit to Luminous Productions for going down this route, even if I wasn't exactly eager to spend more time with this main character.
A New York minute
When I rolled credits on Forspoken, the only emotion I had was a sense of relief. Sure, I still had questions about the narrative, about some of Frey's background, and about some of the bigger reveals, but by the end, I just didn't care anymore. I was happy the story (outside of the aforementioned post-campaign content) was over.
Forspoken's magical parkour system has a lot of potential and can be fun. It offers a novel means of traversal, if nothing else. However, the combat and the vast world aren't enough for me to overlook many of Forspoken's other issues, which mainly start with Frey Holland herself.
This review is based on a PlayStation digital code provided by the publisher. Forspoken will be available on Tuesday, January 24 on PC and PlayStation 5 for $69.99 USD. The game is rated M.
Forspoken
- Beautifully designed open world
- Magical parkour leads to fun traversal
- Strong combat design
- Spells are fun to use
- Post-story quests are a nice touch
- Main character is unlikable
- Story feels like it drags at many points
- Action can be tough to keep up with
- Some side quests can close off forever
- Labyrinth design feels slightly disappointing
As predicted, Forspoken is not a good game: https://www.metacritic.com/game/playstation-5/forspoken
-
I’ve been playing it on and off and enjoying it. Worlds are fun and varied, as are the details and dialogue. There is a lot of depth to the game. Liking all of the 80s music and flashbacks too
It’s clear it’s not a cash grab and the devs loved and cared about they made. It’s a lot better so far than it has any right being.
-
everything about that game is top-notch, except for the combat, which is.... unfortunate. It almost feels like it was intended to not have combat at all until some higher-up said this needs to be an action game and not the best tell-tale-style adventure game of all time, which it clearly would have been.
Yeah. The combat has been horrible so far, but I'm only on that first "mission" so it's just a lot of awkward side strafing and pew pewing with the cool down thing on the lasers. I could see the combat getting super obnoxious later in the game having to coordinate team attacks for a specific purpose and zero time slow mechanics when trying to select that stuff from the menu.
The worst part about the combat is there is one specific combo that is the fastest way to get your combo up which is what really allows you to do the most damage so eventually you are just doing that same thing over and over and over. Game was top notch though other than the combat and I don't regret playing it at all.
The system requirements are lol.
https://i.imgur.com/3fHSuWJ.jpg
I play Ace Combat 7 at 720p, upscaled via UE4's TAA assisted method in that game.
Basically, that game ships with pretty bad LoD pop-in, so you have to hop in the INI files to give it less distracting pop in. But it's HEAVY on the GPU.
In addition to that, I'm trying to keep a 120fps lock because I'm using black frame insertion at 120hz, since flying games look so much better in motion on strobed displays. So that means, for my modest 5700xt GPU, I have to really drop the resolution. Honestly looks great though. Just a little blurry like a movie shot on 16mm or something
How much drugs did gaming nexus take?
Forspoken is absolutely fantastic. With all the spells you can unlock, the gear you can upgrade, the fights, the bosses, and a storyline that rivals the best video game stories, this isn't a return to form for SquareEnix, it's a testament that they still got it, and will have it for a very, very long time.
No game is that. Even a great game doesn't guarantee a studio will be putting our bangers for years. Also Square Enix is a publisher so it's not like they have "it" or "it" would transfer to any of their other studios or games in development
There are some other outlets that enjoyed it. My takeaway has always been from the beginning that this game was designed for younger teens, particularly girls, plus the other parts of the game audience who aren’t the macho ones.
Sites should have given the review duty to their female and LGBTQ staff, imo, when available. Target audience.
I think the tactic of trying to grow an audience by building a game around a protagonist that fits a target demographic has a lot of problems. Risky take when the mainstream audience can be so deafeningly loud. Also runs the chance of being tone deaf and not landing even for the intended audience.
Personally, I thought the demo’s biggest problem was just throwing the player into the middle of complicated new systems and not doing anything much to connect the player with the character and narrative. Should have highlighted one of the more unusual environments too. But the gameplay was fun and visually spectacular when it clicked.
I assume it’ll be like Detroit: Become Human (or Square Enix’s own Stranger of Paradise), where after the launch hype dies down and there are a sale or two, the game finds its own audience. Detroit eventually became a good seller, but it took a couple years of slow audience attachment.
Did AI write this summary?
A vast and thrilling adventure awaits. With Project Athia players can look forward to being transported to a vast and detailed world filled with beauty and dismay. Project Athia will take you on a thrilling other-worldly adventure it is going to be action-packed, and at times twisted, tempestuous, and forbidding
DF Tech Review:
https://youtu.be/1mFQQVFZXxE
I think we're going to see this situation a lot this generation.
Console hardware is so powerful, that you basically have to have the budget of a major film to really take advantage of it and make a AAA game.
Anything short of that, you'll start to see chips in the facade.
Really, it might be better for more studios, if they're running on a modest budget, to either limit the scope of the game, or just use more basic design on level with PS4 Pro and target 120fps.
Misleading quotes: https://www.tiktok.com/@derek_lieu/video/7190701272914201899?_t=8ZCV72asCcI&_r=1
Ooof
What is going on over at Square? They had a *rough* 2022.
Dragon Quest Treasure got panned. Valkyrie Elysium got panned. Harvestella got panned (and lots of people said they were misled about the nature of it.) Star Ocean got panned. Diofield Chronicle got panned. Various Daylife got roasted. Stranger of Paradise had soft reviews, but we all remember the reaction to that marketing campaign. Of course, let's not forget they started the year with Babylon's Fall and that lost so much money they had to sell Enix to Embracer Group.
I don't even think they released any games in 2021.
I mean, they had some decent stuff in there too like Crisis Core and Ogre Tactics but those were pretty niche titles.
She co-wrote the whole thing with this guy: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gary_Whitta
She was there for all the development, until the post-beta delays to work through the gameplay.
But yeah, you have two writers in their 50s writing a game for teens. The millennial generation in the middle isn’t exactly represented. And she’s obviously not around to do PR for them, which would have helped, imo. Although it seems like the mainstream loud gamer community is ready to throw Hennig under the bus whenever they will be able to dig in. She’s on the brink of being put in the Dennis Dyack and David Cage target sights/box.
FWIW Amy Hennig was a "creative consultant" on the game back in 2019, not the lead writer:
https://twitter.com/amy_hennig/status/1436397549594705920
Lol I’ve been following this game since it was Project Athia. Before she left, they wanted to play her role up to the hilt. After she left, SE obviously couldn’t build her up anymore and she herself made efforts like this to downplay her role.
I’m well aware of the whole history on this land in Hennig in general. She’s so close to having public opinion destroy her game career and legacy, that she’s had to go much lower profile just to keep working. It’s a bit of a shame, but I think she’ll squeak through to retirement without a full gamer backlash.
I used to be a big Hennig fan for everything she did for Legacy of Kain/Soul Reaver. I still care about her work/career and creative legacy, as one of the few women at that level in the entire industry. I definitely didn’t like how she was squeezed out at ND.
But I also think she’s become a niche talent that needs to be repositioned or risk becoming a gamer target.
It’s been a long crazy ride. I hope one day some women will finally have high level opportunities again in the industry.
No what I am saying is she will likely not be helming too many more huge projects and I hope she can get through her current one and have further successes before the venemous takedown squads manage to destroy her legacy.
Talk about being between a rock and a hard place!
Best case scenario: the Star Wars game is a huge bulletproof hit, a movement to reclaim her legacy surges forward and she’s able to helm her own studio to do major projects of her choice, as man lesser male figures with her years of experience have been able to do.
And/or get her back in on the LoK revival that’s in the planning stages now. But that part’s just for me. 😂
I'm a squenix fanboy but the writing in this was too bad to ignore. Demo was also just not fun to play, movement felt too floaty and unresponsive. Graphics are impressive but also kinda not, it looks like a huge beautiful open world that could have been fully procgen for all I know. Didn't seem like there was much variation in the environments or interactivity with the world besides it just being the space in between you and the next objective.
At the same time one good review and a price drop could tempt me to pick it up, I like to think there's something redeeming in nearly every video game if you can just find what it is
More great dialogue: https://twitter.com/G27Status/status/1617560414635556865