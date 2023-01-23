Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Forspoken review: Say no more

Forspoken brings a modern woman into a fantasy world, but the results are far from magical.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Square Enix
51

Square Enix has put out a lot of games over the years, but it's safe to say that the publisher has become the first that many think of when it comes to magical worlds. It's the house that built Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, and curates many other magic-based realms. That's why the idea of Forspoken interested me so much, because the premise was to take a modern person from the real world and thrust them into a Square Enix-style magical kingdom, sort of like A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court. The result is a story that isn't anything close to Mark Twain. It isn't even close to Martin Lawrence.

It's a shame, because Forspoken's terrible story and its unlikable main character largely bog down what's otherwise a competent action RPG. There's a foundation for something good here, but it sadly doesn't realize that potential.

Can't go home again

Frey looking into the Holland Tunnel

Source: Square Enix

Forspoken tells the story of an everyday woman living in the streets of New York, struggling with her day-to-day existence. She finds a strange cuff in a pawn shop and is magically transported to the realm of Athia, an alternate dimension that is gradually being decimated by a twisted force called the Break. After learning that the cuff can both talk to her and grant her extraordinary abilities, she ventures to a nearby village where she learns that she may be this world's only hope. It's a story that should be captivating, but one that never fully gripped me for various reasons.

There are several problems with Forspoken's narrative and it starts with the establishment of Frey's place in New York. Players are introduced to a wayward homeless youth who gets caught up with the wrong crowd and is frequently in trouble with the law. She's ultimately shown leniency by the judge, but it doesn't erase the trouble that she's in with some bad people. Does that sound interesting? Well, don't get too invested, because that aspect of the story is never visited again. The first chapter eats up nearly a half hour and ultimately doesn't add anything, introducing characters that won't be seen again, establishing a setting that the player isn't going to revisit.

Of course, the opening scene in New York is good for establishing Frey's motivation. It certainly does do that well enough, because for about 80 percent of the adventure, Frey will constantly bemoan her situation to the point that she comes across as one of the whiniest protagonists I've encountered in a minute. Even as people are suffering around her and the world is driven deeper in peril, Frey will frequently wave it off with "It's not my problem" and it makes her totally unlikable. She only does the right thing when it either affects her directly or when she's guilted into it. She sees death and destruction all around her and her reaction, even after it's crystal clear that she's the only one with any power to do anything about it, constantly boils down to, "This is your problem. I'm not a hero. I just want to go home."


Source: Square Enix

There are flawed protagonists and there are terrible heroes. Frey fits more in the latter category. After hours of watching her make the same complaints, push the same people away, and generally act like a jerk, I took a step back and evaluated her situation. I finally asked: What is she so excited to get back home to, exactly? She has no money, no direction, and bad people are actively hunting her down in New York. Her final moments in New York were her literally escaping a life-threatening situation. Her life on Earth is awful! Why is she so determined to get back to that? All of that being squarely in mind makes some of the plot twists of the last few chapters (which I won't spoil here) ring hollow.

In case you glossed over the last few paragraphs, let me just flat-out say, I greatly disliked Frey Holland as a character. She's not "I must kill Chaos" level of one-dimensional, but her character isn't that much more appealing. That's without even getting into the cringe-inducing quips and the obnoxious banter. Fortunately, there is a setting to have Frey and Cuff talk less. I've never been happier to see an accessibility feature quite like "Cuff Chat Frequency." It doesn't totally let you play the game in silence, but the less I could hear of the Whedon-esque banter, the better.

Magic tricks

Frey and a wall of fire in Forspoken

Source: Square Enix

The issues with Forspoken's story are a shame, because the game's combat and traversal are two of its genuine highlights. Paradoxically, the combat is both intuitive and mind-numbingly complex. It starts out simple enough, giving players a basic attack spell, a support attack spell, and a special ability. Going back and forth between the three can be cumbersome, though some accessibility options allow for some automatic switching between support spells to make management a little easier. The way the real-time combat is laid out utilizes the DualSense's shoulder triggers well. I genuinely enjoyed a lot of Forspoken's combat until the later hours.

That's because in the late game, Frey begins to unlock new sets of spells. Unlocking an additional spell set is fine, but she gradually unlocks more and that's when things start to feel overly complicated. By the end of the game, Frey is not only managing her current sets of abilities, but players also have to worry about switching around between spell sets. That can start to feel overwhelming, especially as enemies strike in greater numbers or as a boss throws down a devastating area-of-effect attack.

In fact, the biggest weakness of Forspoken's combat is that it can often be difficult to see what's going on. That's due to a combination of factors that includes a finicky camera, environmental design that can make it tough to see what's happening, and Frey herself. To understand how Frey contributes to the issue, let's talk about Forspoken's "magical parkour" system.


Source: Square Enix

Magical parkour is a fancy name for Frey's enhanced agility. This allows her to explore areas quickly, scale walls, and avoid incoming attacks when timed correctly. It works wonders for traversal. Fast travel options aren't always available, nor are they desirable when searching for something specific in the open world. Frey's magical parkour offers a sense of breakneck speed and can make exploration a lot of fun. It even adds to battles, where players can combine Frey's elegant movement with some of her more hard-hitting attacks. Melee striking, in particular, can be a blast when combined with Frey's movement.

While magical parkour is wonderful for exploration, it can be a double-edged sword in combat. While Frey's agility can aid her in battle, it can also make the action a little too fast-paced. In the case of boss encounters or fights against larger enemies, it can be hard to follow what's happening between Frey's frenzied movement and a foe's relentless attacks, regardless of my image quality setting.

Exploring Athia

An overview of Athia in Forspoken

Source: Square Enix

Alright, let's talk about Forspoken from a visual standpoint. I'm a poor judge of visuals in most cases. What I can say is, Forspoken's environments are beautifully put together. Athia is a joy to explore, which is part of why it can be annoying that the main story is so determined to keep Frey narrowed on a certain path. The level of detail on the landscapes, the grassy fields, and the structures are dazzling, especially when playing with the Quality-Focused 4K setting.

Athia is also quite massive and it's easy to get lost. The game's map system isn't exactly helpful, either, as it only zooms out so far. If there's somewhere specific you want to go, you'll likely pull up the list of Fast Travel destinations instead of just looking at the map. Having said that, there are a copious amount of side quests (called "Detours" here) and enough to keep you running around the world. It's possible to find new cloaks, necklaces, and nail designs (all of which offer stat boosts and bonuses) by finding certain points of interest. That includes labyrinths, which are Forspoken's dungeons. From a combat standpoint, I liked labyrinths testing my mettle, but I was left slightly disappointed by these, because this could have been where Forspoken truly flexed its muscles with some puzzle designs or a more clever use of Frey's magical parkour. While some labyrinths offered some cool ideas, I feel like the game could have done better here.

Detours are fun, but they're offset by many of them only being available for a limited time. If you hit a certain point in the story, some Detours might be lost for the rest of the campaign and never return. It happens at several points in the story and it's never any less annoying. What's worse is the warnings often come up after having made an hours-long journey toward a boss' chamber, at which point it feels like it's too late to turn back.

Forspoken does make up for this, however, by something that intrigued me after the credits rolled. There is actually post-campaign content that allows Frey to continue exploring Athia even after the story's ending. These additional quests further flesh out Athia's lore and put a bow on Frey's story. This is a novel approach and one that I'm not used to seeing from most games like this, so credit to Luminous Productions for going down this route, even if I wasn't exactly eager to spend more time with this main character.

A New York minute

When I rolled credits on Forspoken, the only emotion I had was a sense of relief. Sure, I still had questions about the narrative, about some of Frey's background, and about some of the bigger reveals, but by the end, I just didn't care anymore. I was happy the story (outside of the aforementioned post-campaign content) was over.

Forspoken's magical parkour system has a lot of potential and can be fun. It offers a novel means of traversal, if nothing else. However, the combat and the vast world aren't enough for me to overlook many of Forspoken's other issues, which mainly start with Frey Holland herself.

This review is based on a PlayStation digital code provided by the publisher. Forspoken will be available on Tuesday, January 24 on PC and PlayStation 5 for $69.99 USD. The game is rated M.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
Review for
Forspoken
6
Pros
  • Beautifully designed open world
  • Magical parkour leads to fun traversal
  • Strong combat design
  • Spells are fun to use
  • Post-story quests are a nice touch
Cons
  • Main character is unlikable
  • Story feels like it drags at many points
  • Action can be tough to keep up with
  • Some side quests can close off forever
  • Labyrinth design feels slightly disappointing
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 23, 2023 6:00 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Forspoken review: Say no more

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 23, 2023 6:06 AM

      Who knows what the sales targets are for this game with it being Square Enix but I feel it's gonna miss them by a mile

      • bill crystals legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 23, 2023 6:21 AM

        We'll see. The game looks pretty sick to me outside of the Adderall protagonist.

    • trelain legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 23, 2023 6:32 AM

      As predicted, Forspoken is not a good game: https://www.metacritic.com/game/playstation-5/forspoken

      • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 23, 2023 7:17 AM

        So like every SquareEnix game over the past 5 years?

        • Chod legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 23, 2023 7:19 AM

          Hey Dragonquest XI was good.

        • hatelull legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 23, 2023 10:14 AM

          Am I in for a bad time with that Guardians of the Galaxy thing I started messing around with over the weekend?

          • trelain legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 23, 2023 10:18 AM

            That one is a good game. The combat isn't amazing but they did banter well and lots of creative worlds etc.

          • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            January 23, 2023 10:39 AM

            I’ve been playing it on and off and enjoying it. Worlds are fun and varied, as are the details and dialogue. There is a lot of depth to the game. Liking all of the 80s music and flashbacks too

            It’s clear it’s not a cash grab and the devs loved and cared about they made. It’s a lot better so far than it has any right being.

            • hatelull legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
              reply
              January 23, 2023 10:40 AM

              I'll keep going then. I got to the end of that first world and got irritated that Groot would never entangle whatever the fuck is darting around the room at high speed even though that is clearly the strategy needed to end the encounter.

              • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                reply
                January 23, 2023 10:42 AM

                I think you need to confirm his action from the action quick menu. Pick groot—>power-> then confirm or something.

                At least that’s what threw me off at first

          • dopefish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 23, 2023 10:47 AM

            everything about that game is top-notch, except for the combat, which is.... unfortunate. It almost feels like it was intended to not have combat at all until some higher-up said this needs to be an action game and not the best tell-tale-style adventure game of all time, which it clearly would have been.

            • hatelull legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
              reply
              January 23, 2023 10:56 AM

              Yeah. The combat has been horrible so far, but I'm only on that first "mission" so it's just a lot of awkward side strafing and pew pewing with the cool down thing on the lasers. I could see the combat getting super obnoxious later in the game having to coordinate team attacks for a specific purpose and zero time slow mechanics when trying to select that stuff from the menu.

              • sigpro legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                January 23, 2023 11:03 AM

                The worst part about the combat is there is one specific combo that is the fastest way to get your combo up which is what really allows you to do the most damage so eventually you are just doing that same thing over and over and over. Game was top notch though other than the combat and I don't regret playing it at all.

      • godm0de legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 23, 2023 7:34 AM

        Is anyone really surprised after the dogshit demo??

        • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 23, 2023 9:42 AM

          Is there a demo for the PC version? This game looks right up my alley TBH haha

          • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 23, 2023 10:45 AM

            Ohhh shiii just looked at the Recommended PC specs... nevermind!

      • jdcope legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 23, 2023 7:38 AM

        The system requirements are lol.

        https://i.imgur.com/3fHSuWJ.jpg

        • jdcope legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 23, 2023 7:39 AM

          And who games at 720p on PC?

          • dkrulz legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 23, 2023 7:48 AM

            Seriously, it's 2023, no need to even put that on there. Should be 1080p/1440p/2160p at this point.

          • DarkWolf5 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 23, 2023 8:45 AM

            *Looks at steam deck* *cough*

          • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 23, 2023 8:58 AM

            I play Ace Combat 7 at 720p, upscaled via UE4's TAA assisted method in that game.

            Basically, that game ships with pretty bad LoD pop-in, so you have to hop in the INI files to give it less distracting pop in. But it's HEAVY on the GPU.

            In addition to that, I'm trying to keep a 120fps lock because I'm using black frame insertion at 120hz, since flying games look so much better in motion on strobed displays. So that means, for my modest 5700xt GPU, I have to really drop the resolution. Honestly looks great though. Just a little blurry like a movie shot on 16mm or something

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 23, 2023 7:42 AM

        How much drugs did gaming nexus take?

        Forspoken is absolutely fantastic. With all the spells you can unlock, the gear you can upgrade, the fights, the bosses, and a storyline that rivals the best video game stories, this isn't a return to form for SquareEnix, it's a testament that they still got it, and will have it for a very, very long time.

        No game is that. Even a great game doesn't guarantee a studio will be putting our bangers for years. Also Square Enix is a publisher so it's not like they have "it" or "it" would transfer to any of their other studios or games in development

        • trelain legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 23, 2023 7:44 AM

          How much drugs money did gaming nexus take?

        • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 23, 2023 10:20 AM

          There are some other outlets that enjoyed it. My takeaway has always been from the beginning that this game was designed for younger teens, particularly girls, plus the other parts of the game audience who aren’t the macho ones.

          Sites should have given the review duty to their female and LGBTQ staff, imo, when available. Target audience.

          • trelain legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 23, 2023 10:23 AM

            I don't buy that. I think it's just a mediocre game that some people will enjoy but overall it's generic and there are a bunch of issues and badly written dialogue.

            • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
              reply
              January 23, 2023 10:36 AM

              I think the tactic of trying to grow an audience by building a game around a protagonist that fits a target demographic has a lot of problems. Risky take when the mainstream audience can be so deafeningly loud. Also runs the chance of being tone deaf and not landing even for the intended audience.

              Personally, I thought the demo’s biggest problem was just throwing the player into the middle of complicated new systems and not doing anything much to connect the player with the character and narrative. Should have highlighted one of the more unusual environments too. But the gameplay was fun and visually spectacular when it clicked.

              I assume it’ll be like Detroit: Become Human (or Square Enix’s own Stranger of Paradise), where after the launch hype dies down and there are a sale or two, the game finds its own audience. Detroit eventually became a good seller, but it took a couple years of slow audience attachment.

          • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            January 23, 2023 10:24 AM

            I think a reviewer enjoying a game is one thing and putting in a review that the game is a testament to the publisher having "it" and will have "it" for years to come is something else entirely.

            But I admit I've never heard of gaming nexus so maybe all their reviews are floerly nonsense like this

          • FreshwaterAU legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            January 23, 2023 10:26 AM

            You know, you make a great point, just from watching the bit of gameplay and chatter my 10 year old daughter would really enjoy it.

            • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
              reply
              January 23, 2023 10:39 AM

              I kept saying this from when the game was first revealed in full, way before the demo. We’re not the target audience and never were. Square Enix knows how to market Kingdom Hearts. This game is like the AAA action game for that sector. They should have controlled the marketing narrative better.

      • waxthirteen legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 23, 2023 7:45 AM

        Guess we’ll have to wait for Fivespoken.

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 23, 2023 7:51 AM

        Did AI write this summary?

        A vast and thrilling adventure awaits. With Project Athia players can look forward to being transported to a vast and detailed world filled with beauty and dismay. Project Athia will take you on a thrilling other-worldly adventure it is going to be action-packed, and at times twisted, tempestuous, and forbidding

      • trelain legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 23, 2023 9:10 AM

        DF Tech Review:

        https://youtu.be/1mFQQVFZXxE

        • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 23, 2023 9:29 AM

          20 fps in some sections yikes

          • trelain legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 23, 2023 9:40 AM

            The lighting and repeating textures also ... Yikes.

            • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
              reply
              January 23, 2023 10:14 AM

              I think we're going to see this situation a lot this generation.

              Console hardware is so powerful, that you basically have to have the budget of a major film to really take advantage of it and make a AAA game.

              Anything short of that, you'll start to see chips in the facade.

              Really, it might be better for more studios, if they're running on a modest budget, to either limit the scope of the game, or just use more basic design on level with PS4 Pro and target 120fps.

      • trelain legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 23, 2023 10:03 AM

        Misleading quotes: https://www.tiktok.com/@derek_lieu/video/7190701272914201899?_t=8ZCV72asCcI&_r=1

        Ooof

        • waxthirteen legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 23, 2023 10:15 AM

          “This game is anything but FUN

          “I couldn’t find a single ENDEARING quality about this character”

          “It’s IMPRESSIVE how bad they fucked this game up.”

          “The amount of shit reviews this game is going to get will be TRULY MAGICAL.”

    • errational
      reply
      January 23, 2023 6:42 AM

      I'm kind of relieved it didn't do great so I don't feel obliged to drop $90 on it

    • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 23, 2023 6:53 AM

      What is going on over at Square? They had a *rough* 2022.

      Dragon Quest Treasure got panned. Valkyrie Elysium got panned. Harvestella got panned (and lots of people said they were misled about the nature of it.) Star Ocean got panned. Diofield Chronicle got panned. Various Daylife got roasted. Stranger of Paradise had soft reviews, but we all remember the reaction to that marketing campaign. Of course, let's not forget they started the year with Babylon's Fall and that lost so much money they had to sell Enix to Embracer Group.

      I don't even think they released any games in 2021.

      I mean, they had some decent stuff in there too like Crisis Core and Ogre Tactics but those were pretty niche titles.

      • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 23, 2023 6:56 AM

        You.missed the 2 trillion liife farming Sims on the Switch.

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 23, 2023 7:00 AM

        They really have put out a lot of shit. I wonder how much the entire place depends on FF16 being a massive hit

        • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          January 23, 2023 7:35 AM

          A quick look at their financial statements seems like things are going fine, but I'm guessing that's all FF14 money.

      • razlebol legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 23, 2023 7:03 AM

        One of my favorite developers 20 years ago. Now I barely play anything they make.

      • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 23, 2023 7:14 AM

        I think they started chasing Western trends, which doesn't even go well for Western developers sometimes (see: Ubisoft)

        • mobab legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 23, 2023 10:12 AM

          CEO is too busy with crypto to oversee any other project.

      • Gorkgork legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 23, 2023 7:43 AM

        Endwalker came out in 2021

      • AlphaMaj legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 23, 2023 10:23 AM

        They are too busy blaming their (formerly owned) western studios for not making up all the "we're delaying Final Fantasy again" money.

      • deathofrats legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 23, 2023 10:26 AM

        i mean, they have been releasing turds for quite some time, remember that deaf man fighting game? that thing was an utter joke.

    • TrOn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 23, 2023 7:15 AM

      What a surprise, it sucks. :)

    • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 23, 2023 8:27 AM

      Oof, yea, demo I think told it all, not good :(

    • fragasm legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 23, 2023 8:51 AM

      Amy Hennig was supposed to be this can't miss writer yet the story sucks. Damn.

      • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 23, 2023 10:24 AM

        It’s still pure Hennig. It’s just that nobody appears to want that anymore. People don’t recall the constant banter in Uncharted? The kind of whiny but plucky female characters?

        • trelain legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 23, 2023 10:33 AM

          The banter was well written in Uncharted though.

          • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            January 23, 2023 11:01 AM

            I didn’t care for it, although I liked Uncharted for other reasons.

            Also hated the female characters quite a bit. My post history is there, hehe.

      • deathofrats legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 23, 2023 10:31 AM

        i am assuming she wasn't really involved in the games development other than the story. she's working for lucas arts atm.

        • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 23, 2023 10:50 AM

          She co-wrote the whole thing with this guy: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gary_Whitta

          She was there for all the development, until the post-beta delays to work through the gameplay.

          But yeah, you have two writers in their 50s writing a game for teens. The millennial generation in the middle isn’t exactly represented. And she’s obviously not around to do PR for them, which would have helped, imo. Although it seems like the mainstream loud gamer community is ready to throw Hennig under the bus whenever they will be able to dig in. She’s on the brink of being put in the Dennis Dyack and David Cage target sights/box.

          • CyCo_PL legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 23, 2023 11:08 AM

            Ahh, Gary Whitta. Makes a bit more sense now with the writing

          • deathofrats legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 23, 2023 11:11 AM

            oof yeah, that's strange.

      • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 23, 2023 10:48 AM

        FWIW Amy Hennig was a "creative consultant" on the game back in 2019, not the lead writer:
        https://twitter.com/amy_hennig/status/1436397549594705920


        • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 23, 2023 10:55 AM

          Lol I’ve been following this game since it was Project Athia. Before she left, they wanted to play her role up to the hilt. After she left, SE obviously couldn’t build her up anymore and she herself made efforts like this to downplay her role.

          I’m well aware of the whole history on this land in Hennig in general. She’s so close to having public opinion destroy her game career and legacy, that she’s had to go much lower profile just to keep working. It’s a bit of a shame, but I think she’ll squeak through to retirement without a full gamer backlash.

          • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 23, 2023 11:09 AM

            I think I found Neil Druckmann's Shacknews account!!!

            • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
              reply
              January 23, 2023 11:19 AM

              I used to be a big Hennig fan for everything she did for Legacy of Kain/Soul Reaver. I still care about her work/career and creative legacy, as one of the few women at that level in the entire industry. I definitely didn’t like how she was squeezed out at ND.

              But I also think she’s become a niche talent that needs to be repositioned or risk becoming a gamer target.

              It’s been a long crazy ride. I hope one day some women will finally have high level opportunities again in the industry.

          • deathofrats legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 23, 2023 11:17 AM

            why on earth should she retire?

            • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
              reply
              January 23, 2023 11:20 AM

              Reading comprehension, dude. I didn’t say she should retire. But she’s in her 50s and will likely not have too many more big projects before she does.

              • deathofrats legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                January 23, 2023 11:25 AM

                sorry, triggered as an old dude (40+) working in the video game industry. I think she has plenty of years left as long as she finds the right writing/directing job, one game shouldn't ruin her.

                • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
                  reply
                  January 23, 2023 11:37 AM

                  I agree, but I think she won’t have too many more high profile chances, just because of ageism and sexism.

                  I mostly am praying she outmaneuvers the toxic gamer community and keeps her long legacy intact.

              • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                January 23, 2023 11:30 AM

                This is not one of your better takes.

                • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
                  reply
                  January 23, 2023 11:38 AM

                  Do you think I want that? Go read my other posts. I was in this biz. Nobody should kid themselves about the ageism and sexism.

                  • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                    reply
                    January 23, 2023 12:39 PM

                    So you're saying she should just get out now to avoid those things? I am not sure I follow the point you're making =\

                    • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
                      reply
                      January 23, 2023 1:02 PM

                      No what I am saying is she will likely not be helming too many more huge projects and I hope she can get through her current one and have further successes before the venemous takedown squads manage to destroy her legacy.

                      Talk about being between a rock and a hard place!

                      Best case scenario: the Star Wars game is a huge bulletproof hit, a movement to reclaim her legacy surges forward and she’s able to helm her own studio to do major projects of her choice, as man lesser male figures with her years of experience have been able to do.

                      And/or get her back in on the LoK revival that’s in the planning stages now. But that part’s just for me. 😂

      • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 23, 2023 11:14 AM

        "Supposed to be" according to who? Why is this game her fault?

    • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 23, 2023 10:19 AM

      yeah you could smell the mediocrity on this one from a ways off

    • FreshwaterAU legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 23, 2023 10:24 AM

      Sucks, really hate to see new IP crash and burn.

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 23, 2023 10:34 AM

        Maybe it'll be like Days Gone and in a few years everyone will revisit and be like actually Forspoken is awesome

        • trelain legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 23, 2023 10:41 AM

          I feel like this will go more the way of Anthem and just get forgotten.

          • Borzoi legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            January 23, 2023 10:58 AM

            Sony has a two year exclusivity deal on this game. They’ll do what they did with Detroit: Become Human to prop it up, such as giving it on PS+ quickly. Will it work? Time will have to tell.

    • CyCo_PL legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 23, 2023 11:07 AM

      I'm a squenix fanboy but the writing in this was too bad to ignore. Demo was also just not fun to play, movement felt too floaty and unresponsive. Graphics are impressive but also kinda not, it looks like a huge beautiful open world that could have been fully procgen for all I know. Didn't seem like there was much variation in the environments or interactivity with the world besides it just being the space in between you and the next objective.

      At the same time one good review and a price drop could tempt me to pick it up, I like to think there's something redeeming in nearly every video game if you can just find what it is

    • omnova legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 23, 2023 11:15 AM

      I haven't gotten to play the demo yet, but I'm curious if it is really that bad or if it's the "not amazing therefore turd" that frequently happens with AAA games.

      • OzzieMejia moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 23, 2023 11:17 AM

        I gave it a 6. That's neither amazing, nor a complete turd.

      • waxthirteen legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 23, 2023 11:24 AM

        I’ve been watching some live streams and it looks like something I’ll pick up on a decent sale… like when it hits Playstation’s “UNDER $20” section. As someone who doesn’t really need to be invested in a great story to enjoy a game, I think the combat looks kind of fun.

        • bill crystals legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 23, 2023 11:26 AM

          It really does look kinda fun gameplay wise to me

        • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 23, 2023 1:22 PM

          It's definitely a future sale purchase for me. I actually didn't mind the demo, I just wish they didn't throw so many systems at you all at once.

    • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 23, 2023 12:56 PM

      More great dialogue: https://twitter.com/G27Status/status/1617560414635556865

      • CyCo_PL legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 23, 2023 1:03 PM

        I actually like this quite a bit more than that other clip

        • Chod legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          January 23, 2023 1:07 PM

          Yeah this one is more how a real person might respond.

          • CyCo_PL legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 23, 2023 1:31 PM

            Squenix should release a red band trailer of this game (for swearing), might portray it in a better light lol

      • ErneX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 23, 2023 1:03 PM

        People are putting the game in Japanese to play it 😅

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 23, 2023 1:15 PM

        I actually find that pretty real to how a teenage girl would speak

        • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 23, 2023 1:28 PM

          And tbf, that *does* sound like something a serial killer would say.

Hello, Meet Lola