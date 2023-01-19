Netflix (NFLX) added 7.66 million subscribers in Q4 2022, beating expectations The company saw 7.7 million subscribers in Q4 2022, higher than Netflix's forecasted total of 4.5 million.

Netflix (NFLX) shared its Q4 2022 earnings report today and included in the report are interesting details about subscribers. Specifically, Netflix refers to subscribers as “paid net adds” in the report before noting that the addition of 7.7 million subscribers was seen during Q4 2022 compared to 8.3 million back in Q4 2021.

Netflix then remarks that the 7.7 million subscriber figure is higher than its previous forecasted expectation of 4.5 million “due to both strong acquisition and retention, driven primarily by the success of our Q4 content slate.”

Other data in the report shows year over year revenue growth of 2 percent in Q4 driven by a 4 percent increase in average paid memberships. Meanwhile, ARM declined 2 percent year over year, but grew 5 percent on a “F/X neutral basis” with revenue slightly above the company’s beginning-of-quarter projection due to the aforementioned addition of 7.7 million subscribers.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s forecast shows revenue as the company’s “primary top line metric” with Netflix anticipating “modest positive paid net adds in Q1 ‘23 (vs. paid net adds of -0.2M in Q1’22).” For more on this, be sure to look over the full report as provided by Netflix.

