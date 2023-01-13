Wizards of the Coast revises divisive Open Gaming License (OGL) plans Controversial plans including ones that would've allowed WoTC to profit off third-party content have been walked back following a wave of backlash from D&D fans.

Wizards of the Coast (WoTC) sparked backlash and calls for boycott over plans to make adjustments to its Open Gaming License (OGL). As revealed by a leaked document last week, the proposed changes sought to place greater restrictions on the sort of content Dungeons & Dragons creators are able to produce with creators required to report their products directly to WoTC.

It also would have reportedly allowed WoTC to profit off the content published under the OGL with things like a 25 percent royalty fee for creators making over $750,000. Now, a new statement regarding updates to the game’s OGL has been shared that seemingly walks back many of the company’s more controversial plans.

WoTC now assures that creators won’t be required to pay royalties as the previously leaked document suggested. Additionally, WoTC acknowledges that it “rolled a 1” with the way the changes it planned to make were presented while asserting it had always planned to take community input and feedback into account.

Over the past week we have witnessed an incredible outpour of passion and dedication from our community working together to protect and cultivate the inclusive environment of Dungeons & Dragons.



Please read our update on the Open Game License: https://t.co/9y4Z5MZpiq — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) January 13, 2023

When we initially conceived of revising the OGL, it was with three major goals in mind. First, we wanted the ability to prevent the use of D&D content from being included in hateful and discriminatory products. Second, we wanted to address those attempting to use D&D in web3, blockchain games, and NFTs by making clear that OGL content is limited to tabletop roleplaying content like campaigns, modules, and supplements. And third, we wanted to ensure that the OGL is for the content creator, the homebrewer, the aspiring designer, our players, and the community—not major corporations to use for their own commercial and promotional purpose.



Driving these goals were two simple principles: (1) Our job is to be good stewards of the game, and (2) the OGL exists for the benefit of the fans. Nothing about those principles has wavered for a second. That was why our early drafts of the new OGL included the provisions they did. That draft language was provided to content creators and publishers so their feedback could be considered before anything was finalized. In addition to language allowing us to address discriminatory and hateful conduct and clarifying what types of products the OGL covers, our drafts included royalty language designed to apply to large corporations attempting to use OGL content.



It was never our intent to impact the vast majority of the community. However, it’s clear from the reaction that we rolled a 1. It has become clear that it is no longer possible to fully achieve all three goals while still staying true to our principles.

WoTC goes on to outline how the next OGL will feature provisions that allow it to “protect and cultivate the inclusive environment we are trying to build” while also specifying that it exclusively covers content for TTRPGs. Other expressions including creative content like livestreams, cosplay, and educational campaigns will “remain unaffected by any OGL update.” Additionally, content already released under 1.0a will remain unaffected. The updated OGL won’t contain a royalty structure, nor will it include “the license back provision that some people were afraid was a means for us to steal work.”

Overall, it’s nice to hear WoTC taking the negative feedback to its original OGL changes into account. For more on the company’s plans to update its OGL, be sure to read through the full statement on D&D Beyond. For more on Dungeons & Dragons, also check out some of our previous coverage including Paramount+ announcing a new Dungeons & Dragons live-action series, and how D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast has reportedly canceled five games as it works to scale back on its gaming efforts.