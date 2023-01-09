Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 Online: Watch Day 2 here
Even in a virtual setting, Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 continues raising big money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Here's today's schedule.
It's the start of another new year, which heralds the return of Awesome Games Done Quick. Things aren't entirely back to normal just yet for the annual January event. While the speedrunning world came together for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic back at SGDQ, concerns over COVID policies and the tense political climate in Florida led to an unprecedented decision to take AGDQ online for 2023. Despite that, the mission remains the same as it always has. The top runners in the world will look to speed through some of the most recognizable games of the past and present in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch and they'll do it for charity.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 Online takes place from the homes of many of the world's best runners. In a single day of action, GDQ has already raised more than $150,000 for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll highlight the noteworthy runs worth watching.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 1. Every vote counts, even in bid wars!
You can watch all of the action in the embed below!
Awesome Games Done Quick 2023: Day 2 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 2, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:28 AM
|Superliminal
|All Collectables - PC
|Ozmourn
|32:00
|7:15 AM
|Skate
|X Games% - Xbox Series S
|SupaScared
|55:00
|8:25 AM
|Shovel Knight Dig
|Any% Race - PC
|davidtki, Luukie13
|20:00
|9:25 AM
|CULTIC
|Any% Inbounds - PC
|Kaos_Wulf
|20:00
|9:25 AM
|Yakuza Kiwami
|New Game+ - PC
|BigNoNo
|1:40:00
|11:40 AM
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
|Co-op 2v2 Any% Arcade Chill Race - PC
|GeneralAndrews, Dospostmann, Benja, Paul-Knives
|1:05:00
|12:55 PM
|Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Any% - PS5
|Pessilist
|2:40:00
|3:45 PM
|BONUS GAME 2- Portal
|Airboat% - PC
|Msushi
|20:00
|4:15 PM
|BioShock
|Any% - PC
|bloodthunder
|45:00
|5:10 PM
|Fallout 3
|All Quest - PC
|BananaPegasus
|1:30:00
|6:50 PM
|Daily Recap - Monday
|Recap% - Live
|Interview Crew
|15:00
|7:05 PM
|Hitman: Blood Money
|Any% - PC
|Threeballer
|30:00
|7:45 PM
|Fable Anniversary
|Any% - PC
|SeraVenza
|1:20:00
|9:15 PM
|Ape Escape 2
|Any% - PS3
|Liquid Squid
|1:00:00
|10:25 PM
|Frogun
|Any% - PC
|Traitor
|50:00
|11:25 PM
|MediEvil: Resurrection
|Any% - PSP
|desa
|50:00
|12:25 AM
|Goat Simulator
|All Trophies [Base Game] - PC
|Riekelt
|20:00
|12:55 AM
|Illbleed
|Any% - Dreamcast
|Punchy
|1:20:00
|2:25 AM
|Wavetale
|Any% No Major Skips - PC
|Glint
|1:10:00
|3:45 AM
|Burnout Paradise Remastered
|Big Surf Island Any% - PC
|sawtoooooth
|30:00
|4:25 AM
|Astral Chain
|Any%(No Abilities) - Switch
|Ratyu
|2:40:00
8:25AM - Shovel Knight Dig
Shovel Knight has become a GDQ regular, but this will be the first time we see series spin-off Shovel Knight Dig, co-developed by Nitrome. Dig is a roguelite, but an extremely fast-paced one. This run won't take too long, but it'll still be an exciting race to watch.
11:40AM - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
We've seen the Turtles games run at GDQ before and now there's an all-new one for everyone to sink their teeth into. This is the Games Done Quick debut of Shredder's Revenge and we're wasting no time with the oddball categories. Tune in for what should be a fascinating 2v2 matchup.
12:55PM - Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
With Miles Morales set to re-enter the Spider-Verse on the big screen later this year, let's enjoy this exhibition of his PlayStation 5 hit from 2020. It's different sort of Big Apple from the one Peter Parker had to explore and now GDQ viewers can explore right along with Miles, as he looks to take on the techno villainy of The Tinkerer.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 Online will take place from now through Saturday, January 14. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
