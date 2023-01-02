Evening Reading - January 2, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. It's also the start of a brand new year here at Shacknews. While the rest of the staff is still technically on holidays, it's the future here in Australia which means I get to open up shop! Let's start off with a look back at a few of the awards we gave out at the end of last year! Please take a look.

Do it for Shacknews Award 2022 - Lola

I was going to include this piece in the list above, but wanted to give it a bit more space for me to write about. Shacknews lost Lola in 2022. Her passing hit us all hard. When thinking about our nominees for our annual Do it for Shacknews Award, there was no doubt in our minds who should receive this award. Please, take a look at the video above and then go and spend some time with your own beloved furry friend. We love you and miss you Lola.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a puzzle that was created by a friend's father-in-law! Incredible.

Brian Cox discusses the Fermi Paradox

Anyone here read the Three-Body Problem? Perhaps we should stop blasting radio waves out into space.

Rian Johnson breaks down the Glass Onion's Arrival scene

I love this man's work and I love hearing him talk about it.

Dunkey is back at it

Did you ever play Tropical Freeze?

Glass breaking in slow motion

Which is faster: breaking glass or a bullet?

You can rotate anything in your mind and no one can stop you

i am making up a guy to get mad at and rotating him in my mind — atomly (@atomly) December 18, 2022

I once read you could rotate a cow in your mind.

This art supply collection wasn't as bad as we remember

Wait… WHAT?!



A generation of children are SCREAMING! pic.twitter.com/uKhV5OVpgN — Merrill Barr (@MerrillBarr) December 20, 2022

Apparently you had to add water?

Some great ideas from 2022

22 ideas from 2022.



The top 1% of ideas I encountered: — Sahil Bloom (@SahilBloom) December 24, 2022

Take these with you into 2023.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

