ShackStream: Sinnin' & Winnin' in Guilty Gear Strive Season 2 Sin Kiske came to Guilty Gear Strive as part of Season Pass 2 and we're playing him on a special ShackStream today!

I must say, Shackers, I was not fond to learn that Sin Kiske was coming to Guilty Gear Strive just as the staff was about to go on Thanksgiving break. Don’t get me wrong, it was very fun to play games over the long weekend, but I love playing these characters when they’re fresh! That’s not going to stop me from doing a Guilty Gear Strive stream today with an in-depth look at how Sin plays and some online matches to boot!

Sin Kiske came to Guilty Gear Strive on November 24, 2022 as the second character of Season Pass 2 after Bridget came out of EVO 2022. The quarter Gear child of Ky Kiske and Dizzy with the not-at-all complex forming name, Sin Kiske is a happy-go-lucky pile of brute force with a long-reaching flag as his weapon. In Guilty Gear Strive, he seems to have his mid-range poke game intact with the added bonus that he can follow up nearly any of his special attacks with an additional strike.

Join us as we look at Sin’s moves, lab combos, and take online matches with Guilty Gear Strive on the Shacknews Twitch channel, going live at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

We’re Sinnin’ for wins on today’s Guilty Gear Strive ShackStream. Is Sin good enough to rise up to main status? Find out when we go live shortly.