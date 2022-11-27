Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - November 27, 2022

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

A God of War Ragnarok doco

God of War Ragnarok has been out in the wild for a while now so it's the perfect time to dive into a documentary. This one is only 12 minutes long, so it won't chew up too much of your day.

Cursed_Halo

It's Halo: Combat Evolved but super, duper cursed. I think I need to download this mod and try it out with a mate.

Fixing The Maw

On the topic of Halo, one modder took it upon themself to fix The Maw, the final level in Halo: Combat Evolved. Anyone that's paid close enough attention will note that the Warthog run exceeds the actual length of the Pillar of Autumn. Such a massive faux pas.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Hand over the orage

No, seriously, do it now.

You can collect resoureces!

Unless it's an open world game with exploration, keep your crafting and resource gathering out of it!

You do not want COVID

You especially do not want it multiple times. Keep being careful!

What are the chances he'll recoup any of this cost?

Might use the loss to write off against other stuff, right? Is that how this works?

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Alternatively, check out Shackpets! Get on and vote which pet picture you think is cuter. If you think you have the skills to win, take a photo of your own pet and challenge other pet pictures!

Sam's cat Rad having a sleep

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola