Weekend Discussion - November 27, 2022

A God of War Ragnarok doco

God of War Ragnarok has been out in the wild for a while now so it's the perfect time to dive into a documentary. This one is only 12 minutes long, so it won't chew up too much of your day.

Cursed_Halo

It's Halo: Combat Evolved but super, duper cursed. I think I need to download this mod and try it out with a mate.

Fixing The Maw

On the topic of Halo, one modder took it upon themself to fix The Maw, the final level in Halo: Combat Evolved. Anyone that's paid close enough attention will note that the Warthog run exceeds the actual length of the Pillar of Autumn. Such a massive faux pas.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Hand over the orage

You better give him that orange before he come take it lol pic.twitter.com/3MncDoVTPO — Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) November 22, 2022

No, seriously, do it now.

You can collect resoureces!

"Oh look, a crafting bench where you can upgrade your gear" pic.twitter.com/DeNmbraDyF — AmericanTruckSongs9 (@ethangach) November 22, 2022

Unless it's an open world game with exploration, keep your crafting and resource gathering out of it!

You do not want COVID

«Instead, they’re doing their best to manipulate information to protect their own political interests. The public has bought into these lies. They want to believe they can return to normal»



« The latest studies tell us that’s not possible »



GREAT piece👇🏼 https://t.co/TJytbhk8ro — Jess (@MeetJess) November 21, 2022

You especially do not want it multiple times. Keep being careful!

What are the chances he'll recoup any of this cost?

I had a meme custom made by the Army of Techno. hope you like it. pic.twitter.com/h6zzZsQdCD — AQR 🐀 (@AlexQRyan) November 22, 2022

Might use the loss to write off against other stuff, right? Is that how this works?

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

