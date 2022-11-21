Assassin's Creed Valhalla listing appears on Steam This will be the first of several Ubisoft titles set to come to Valve's storefront.

Ubisoft's library has been available through its own proprietary launcher for almost a decade. While the publisher has made many of its games available through the Epic Games Store in recent years, none of its newer titles have come to Steam. However, that policy looks to be changing. On Monday, Assassin's Creed Valhalla got an official Steam listing and it potentially heralds the arrival of more Ubisoft titles.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Source: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's official Steam listing has a December 6 release date. This is the only recent Ubisoft title to hit Valve's storefront, but according to a report from Eurogamer, there will be more on the way.

"We're constantly evaluating how to bring our games to different audiences wherever they are, while providing a consistent player ecosystem through Ubisoft Connect," a Ubisoft spokespeson told Eurogamer. "Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Anno 1800 and Roller Champions are among the Ubisoft titles that will be releasing on Steam."

Roller Champions is the free-to-play 3v3 roller derby title, in which teams compete for the highest score across various skating tracks. We thought it was pretty fun in our review, but couldn't help but notice that it was released with little fanfare. Despite this, Ubisoft has assured audiences that Roller Champions is here to stay. Anno 1800's Steam listing is noteworthy, because it was already on Valve's service once upon a time. The game was originally pulled from Steam back in 2019 following an exclusivity agreement with the Epic Games Store.

The arrival of new Ubisoft titles does not mean the end of Ubisoft Connect the same way that EA's move to Steam signaled an imminent end of the Origin service. Ubisoft Connect will still be around, though now it looks like Ubisoft will pour more titles into both the Epic Games Store and Steam. We'll keep an eye out for more Ubisoft titles coming to Steam. If you want them for cheap, consider following our regular Weekend PC Download Deals feature, where we spotlight the biggest deals every Friday.