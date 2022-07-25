Roller Champions devs reassure fans Ubisoft isn't canceling the game The team also shared info on some of the things players can look forward to, including the upcoming Cross-Invite patch.

Ubisoft and its assortment of titles have been in the news a lot lately for a variety of reasons, both good and bad. With this, there’s undoubtedly been questions brewing in the minds of fans regarding Ubisoft’s plans for supporting Roller Champions, which released back in May.

To help alleviate any anxiety over the game’s future, the official Twitter account for Roller Champions tweeted out a long statement about how it’s not getting canceled and how Ubisoft will continue to support the game. The full statement reads as follows:

“Let’s clear it out of the way first, Roller Champions isn’t getting canceled, and Ubisoft fully supports it.



What the Roller Champions dev team is doing is making sure we can focus on what our players have told us needs improvement, and that supersedes all other priorities. What does that mean? It means we’re extending Disco Fever’s length. We are doing this for two main reasons:



1. We will push out a patch that includes cross-invites so that we deliver on the game’s promise as being a resolutely social experience. We will announce when this patch comes out as soon as it is validated and good to go.



2. We will take enough time to solve the issues our players have voiced as irritants before we release our new season. The Cross-Invite patch will include fixes, but we will be working on more improvements after its release before we launch the next season.



As far as content is concerned, we can tell you that we’ve got exciting stuff planned for the next seasons. We strongly believe, however, that before we release new content, we’ve got to do right by our players, hence why we are taking the time needed before we do. You can rest assured we’ll keep you updated as we roll forward.”

Hello Champions! Let’s clear it out of the way first, Roller Champions isn’t getting cancelled, and Ubisoft fully supports it.



You can rest assured we’ll keep you updated as we roll forward.



Full statement: pic.twitter.com/U8mfQRZRoH — Roller Champions (@RollerChampions) July 25, 2022

As asserted by the dev team, not only is Ubisoft not canceling Roller Champions, the game will continue to be supported with things like the upcoming Cross-Invite patch.

All in all, it's nice to hear that Ubisoft will continue to support Roller Champions. It’s also nice to hear that the devs are focused on improving the game based on player feedback, and are taking the proper time to ensure nothing rolls out before it's ready, pun intended.

Ubisoft will continue supporting Roller Champions according to a statement from the game's dev team.



© Ubisoft

With this update on where Roller Champions is at, we’re curious to hear your thoughts on the statement from the dev team, and what you think of Roller Champions in general. Let us know in Chatty, and for more on Roller Champions, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including our in-depth review of the game.