Roller Champions devs reassure fans Ubisoft isn't canceling the game

The team also shared info on some of the things players can look forward to, including the upcoming Cross-Invite patch.
Morgan Shaver
Image: Ubisoft
1

Ubisoft and its assortment of titles have been in the news a lot lately for a variety of reasons, both good and bad. With this, there’s undoubtedly been questions brewing in the minds of fans regarding Ubisoft’s plans for supporting Roller Champions, which released back in May.

To help alleviate any anxiety over the game’s future, the official Twitter account for Roller Champions tweeted out a long statement about how it’s not getting canceled and how Ubisoft will continue to support the game. The full statement reads as follows:

As asserted by the dev team, not only is Ubisoft not canceling Roller Champions, the game will continue to be supported with things like the upcoming Cross-Invite patch.

All in all, it's nice to hear that Ubisoft will continue to support Roller Champions. It’s also nice to hear that the devs are focused on improving the game based on player feedback, and are taking the proper time to ensure nothing rolls out before it's ready, pun intended.

Ubisoft will continue supporting Roller Champions according to a statement from the game's dev team.

© Ubisoft

With this update on where Roller Champions is at, we’re curious to hear your thoughts on the statement from the dev team, and what you think of Roller Champions in general. Let us know in Chatty, and for more on Roller Champions, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including our in-depth review of the game.

