Mei's Overwatch 2 return delayed by 'critical issue' in upcoming patch [UPDATED] Mei was removed from play for a game-breaking bug, but it looks like the Overwatch 2 devs are still having problems with her.

UPDATED (November 15, 2022 @ 4:15 p.m. PT): Activision Blizzard has announced via Twitter that the Mid-Season Cycle Patch will be launched on November 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. This update should bring Mei back into play. Stay tuned for further details and patch notes.

[#Overwatch2] We are now planning to release this mid-season patch on Thursday, November 17 at 11 AM PST. Thank you to our players for your patience as we addressed this issue. — Blizzard CS - The Americas (@BlizzardCS) November 16, 2022

Original Story: For a couple of weeks now, Overwatch 2 has been without Mei. The ice-flinging damage dealer caused a game-breaking bug that forced Activision Blizzard to temporarily suspend her from play. Unfortunately, she’s not coming back in any hurry. Activision Blizzard recently shared that a critical issue directly related to Mei will keep the next patch from coming out longer than expected, and thus Mei will remain unplayable for a while longer.

Activision Blizzard shared an update on the situation with Mei via a blog on the Overwatch 2 website on November 15, 2022. Dubbed the Mid-Season Cycle Patch, the upcoming update was set to bring Mei back into play alongside a number of other fixes and tweaks. Unfortunately, unforeseen circumstances have forced Blizzard to delay this patch.

“Today’s patch is delayed as we work to resolve a critical issue,” Blizzard wrote in the announcement. “We’ll provide an update here and set the patch live as soon as the problem is addressed.”

Mei's Ice Wall caused bugs that forced Activision Blizzard to pull her from play. It looks like a fix has been delayed too.

Mei was put on ice a couple weeks ago as Activision Blizzard worked on the Mid-Season Cycle Patch. Reportedly, Mei’s Ice Wall ability was causing players to be able to reach areas in maps that they were never supposed to reach, so Blizzard pulled her out of the roster to try to fix the situation. All well and good, but it looks like the path to a fix has been more complicated than expected, and so Mei will stay out of the rotation.

While Mei is sidelined due to the bugs, Ramattra is the new hotness in Overwatch 2. As we await further details on the upcoming patch, stay tuned for updates right here at Shacknews.