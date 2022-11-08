Nintendo says there are over 36 million Switch Online subscribers The online service for Nintendo continues to attract subscribers with its NES and Super NES catalog and online play for games like Splatoon 3.

Nintendo has disclosed how many Nintendo Switch Online subscribers are in the world. The impressive number now sits at 36 million. The online subscription service grants users access to online multiplayer, a NES and Super NES catalog of games, cloud saves, along with a host of other benefits.

In the Nintendo (NTDOY) Q2 2023 earnings report, the company noted that there has been an increase in the number of subscribers in the reporting period. This can likely be attributed to the release and popularity of Splatoon 3. The game has sold 7.9 million units since release, placing it easily in Nintendo’s million-seller club. Known for its online multiplayer, the third entry in the series is likely a powerful contributor to the increase of subscribers and the continued success of the service.

Beyond Splatoon 3, Nintendo has also added a new Expansion Pack tier to the Switch Online service. Players that purchase the higher level will gain access to a catalog of Nintendo 64 titles including The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Majora’s Mask, Super Mario 64, and many more. For fans of the N64 era of games, this is an enticing upgrade and reason to subscribe in the first place.

With the growing success of Nintendo Switch Online, and the new joint venture between Nintendo and DeNA, the Big N is in a great position. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Switch Online service as well as the company’s Nintendo Account system. Stay tuned to Shacknews for more information and read over our NTDOY page for a look at the company’s quarterly reports.