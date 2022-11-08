Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Nintendo says there are over 36 million Switch Online subscribers

The online service for Nintendo continues to attract subscribers with its NES and Super NES catalog and online play for games like Splatoon 3.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Nintendo
1

Nintendo has disclosed how many Nintendo Switch Online subscribers are in the world. The impressive number now sits at 36 million. The online subscription service grants users access to online multiplayer, a NES and Super NES catalog of games, cloud saves, along with a host of other benefits.

Stats for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers
Nintendo Switch Online has grown to over 36 million subscribers as of September 30, 2022.
Source: Nintendo

In the Nintendo (NTDOY) Q2 2023 earnings report, the company noted that there has been an increase in the number of subscribers in the reporting period. This can likely be attributed to the release and popularity of Splatoon 3. The game has sold 7.9 million units since release, placing it easily in Nintendo’s million-seller club. Known for its online multiplayer, the third entry in the series is likely a powerful contributor to the increase of subscribers and the continued success of the service.

Beyond Splatoon 3, Nintendo has also added a new Expansion Pack tier to the Switch Online service. Players that purchase the higher level will gain access to a catalog of Nintendo 64 titles including The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Majora’s Mask, Super Mario 64, and many more. For fans of the N64 era of games, this is an enticing upgrade and reason to subscribe in the first place.

With the growing success of Nintendo Switch Online, and the new joint venture between Nintendo and DeNA, the Big N is in a great position. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Switch Online service as well as the company’s Nintendo Account system. Stay tuned to Shacknews for more information and read over our NTDOY page for a look at the company’s quarterly reports.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola