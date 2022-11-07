Nintendo (NTDOY) and DeNA create joint venture to expand 'outside its dedicated gaming system' The joint venture will see Nintendo expand its relationship with consumers.

In a bid to expand its relationship with consumers, Nintendo (NTDOY) has entered a venture with DeNA after more than seven years of working together. This will extend the companies’ partnership as the Big N aims to enhance experiences and services through Nintendo Account.

On November 8, 2022, Nintendo (NTDOY) released its Q2 2023 earnings report. These reports, available via the Nintendo Investor Relations site, offer valuable insight into how the company has performed over this fiscal year. However, there was also an announcement that Nintendo and DeNA have entered a joint venture to expand “outside its dedicated gaming system”.

The document, which you can see below and read here, notes that the two companies have worked together for more than seven years. While Nintendo’s core business is its hardware-software model, it also wants to enhance experiences and services outside of this key focus. The venture with DeNA will aim to “strengthen the digitization of Nintendo’s business” which will also focus on Nintendo account.

DeNA is known for its work on mobile games, including Super Mario Run, Mario Kart Tour, Pokemon Masters, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, and Fire Emblem Heroes. With this new partnership, consumers may see more mobile games developed using Nintendo IPs.

