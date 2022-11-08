Nintendo (NTDOY) adjusts yen exchange rate assumption, increases FY23 sales & earnings forecast Nintendo is adjusting things like revenue projection and profit per share projection.

In a recent report from Nintendo (NTDOY), full-year (FY23) financial forecast adjustments were shared largely based around the depreciation of the yen. Previously, the assumption was 115 to 1 U.S. dollar and 125 yen to 1 euro, but has since been updated to 135 yen to dollar and 135 yen to euro. It seems Nintendo is being conservative here as currently the dollar to yen exchange rate sits at 145 yen to 1 dollar.

© Nintendo Among other adjustments featured in Nintendo’s FY23 sales and earnings forecast, revenue projection is increased by 3 percent along with profit per share projection which increased by 18.45 percent. Below, we’ve included bullet points for key areas where Nintendo is making adjustments.

Revenue projection increased by 3.1%

Profit per share projection increased 18.45%

Increased the interim dividend by 1.6% to 630/yen

Projects a 22% decrease in the Year-end dividend from FY22

Elsewhere, Nintendo is enjoying solid sales growth with its dedicated video game business growing by 5.7 percent year-on-year to 631.4 billion yen. Even though hardware unit sales declined in volume “due in part to the semiconductor shortage” Nintendo points out that overall hardware sales increased “mainly due to the depreciation of the yen.”

In total, sales reached 656.9 billion yen, with overseas sales of 498.6 billion yen accounting for 75.9% of that total. Operating profit came to 220.3 billion yen. With the depreciation of the yen in foreign exchange markets, we recorded foreign exchange gains of 76.4 billion yen, with the result that ordinary profit totaled 322.4 billion yen and profit attributable to owners of parent totaled 230.4 billion yen. © Nintendo

For more on Nintendo’s adjustments to its yen exchange rate assumption and FY23 sales and earnings forecast, be sure to read through the company’s full report. Also brush up on some of our previous Nintendo coverage including Nintendo (NTDOY) first half FY23 digital sales revenue up 30.2% year-on-year, and Nintendo Playing Cards revenue up 51% from first half of FY22.