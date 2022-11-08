Nintendo Playing Cards revenue is up 51% from first half of FY22 One of Nintendo's oldest ventures has been on the rise in sales and put up a strong increase in revenue in the first half of its fiscal year.

One interesting thing to come out of the recent years of the pandemic is that some products we wouldn’t normally see making waves are doing unusually good numbers in sales and revenue these days. Such is the case with Nintendo’s playing cards, which are one of the gaming company’s earliest products. Nintendo still sells various playing cards and they have sold well in recent fiscal quarters. In fact, Playing Cards revenue was up around 51 percent in FY2023 from the first half of FY2022, making for a sizeable increase in sales.

This detail was reported in Nintendo’s recent Q2 2023 earnings results report, which was posted on its investor relations website on November 8, 2022. According to the results, Nintendo’s Playing Cards division was responsible for 1.9 billion yen (approximately $13.05 million USD) across Q1 and Q2 of its 2023 fiscal year. This was quite a bit up from the first half of Nintendo’s FY 2022, which brought in 1.3 billion yen in Playing Cards revenue.

Nintendo's Playing Cards segment revenue has increased heavily, gaining 51 percent in increased sales from the same time period in FY 2022.

Source: Nintendo

There’s likely a few reasons for this. Board games and playing cards had done well in the pandemic as people found more ways to pass the time indoors. Even then, Nintendo has a long history with playing cards and between the practicality of being able to play with them, a Nintendo deck of cards can be seen as a novelty of the company’s long history in toys and games. Q1 saw a similar huge increase for Nintendo where Playing Cards were up almost 57 percent from the similar quarter in the previous year.

Nintendo’s video game ventures still carry the lion’s share of its revenue, but Playing Cards sales at the company continue to grow. It will be interesting to see if this section continues to show positive growth in further Nintendo quarters. Stay tuned for further earnings results reporting as tech company quarters end, right here at Shacknews.f