Nintendo (NTDOY) first half FY23 digital sales revenue is up 30.2% year-on-year

Nintendo (NTDOY) divulged its financial performance over the previous quarter to shareholders and the general public with the release of its Q2 2023 earnings report. The report lays out how the various aspects of its businesses performed over the period. This includes digital sales, which saw a 30.2% increase in revenue in year-over-year comparisons.

On page 12 of its financial results document, Nintendo shares that it brought in 187.8 billion Yen during the first two quarters of the fiscal year 2023 (April 2022 - March 2023). In the consolidated financial highlights document released alongside the Q2 2023 earnings report, the company dives further into its digital sales performance, stating that it saw a 30.2% increase year-over-year.

Turning to our digital business for the dedicated video game platform, Nintendo Switch downloadable versions of packaged software sold well, and Nintendo Switch Online sales also increased. In addition, sales of add-on content rose not only for Nintendo titles but also for titles from other software publishers, along with the sales of download-only titles, helping push digital sales to187.8 billion yen, up 30.2% year-on-year.

30.2% is a sharp increase year-over-year and was likely powered by major titles hitting the Switch during that time. Speaking of sales, it was also revealed that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has passed 40 million units sold in its lifetime. With the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet just around the corner, those games will likely give digital sales a solid bump for the second half of the fiscal year.

The Nintendo (NTDOY) Q2 2023 earnings report also altered the company's outlook on Switch sales for the remainder of the fiscal year.