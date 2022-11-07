Gears of War film and animated series in the works at Netflix Netflix has partnered with The Coalition for a live-action Gears of War film and animated series.

Gears of War is a blockbuster gaming franchise, and it will soon take that star power to a new medium. Netflix has announced that it’s partnering with The Coalition, the developers behind Gears 4 and Gears 5, for a live-action movie based on the hit series. Furthermore, there will also be an adult animated series based on the video game property.

Netflix announced the two new Gears of War projects in a tweet in celebration of the 16th anniversary of the original video game. Although the announcement states that they’ll be adapting the Gears of War “saga,” it’s unclear if that means the first game, the original trilogy, or even the sequels. We’ll likely see beloved characters like Marcus Fenix and Cole Train make an appearance, but there has been no casting news yet.

© The Coalition

The adult animated series will also be set in the Gears of War universe, but Netflix has not provided any story details. That said, it seems unlikely that this will also be a straightforward adaptation of the video games. In addition to the two confirmed projects, Netflix says that the door is open to more Gears stories down the road.

The Gears of War games are quite cinematic in scope, so it will be interesting to see how they translate to actual cinema. This is just the latest in a growing list of video game adaptations in the works specifically at Netflix. Just this year alone we learned of projects based on Dragon Age and Bioshock, as well as a Castelvania spin-off. As Netflix continues to invest in video game stories, we’ll be covering everything you need to know.