Listen to the Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q2 2023 earnings call here Catch the Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) earnings call right here and listen to how the company has performed over the last quarter.

The Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) earnings call for its second quarter of the 2023 fiscal year is set to occur today. It is a good opportunity to hear the executives speak to how the company performed over the last quarter and answer any questions that are posed by investors. Users can listen to the earnings call right here on Shacknews.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q2 2023 earnings call start time & livestream

The Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q2 2023 earnings call will begin at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on November 7, 2022. Listeners can tune in to the call using the Shacknews Twitch channel embedded below. For those that arrive after the earnings report call has concluded, there will be a YouTube VOD for your convenience.

Before the earnings call begins, take a moment to look over Earnings Whispers. The site offers some estimates on the share price and revenue amounts for Take-Two Interactive. As of writing, the consensus estimate for share price sits at $1.37 while the revenue is $1.52 billion. Read over the TTWO Q1 2023 revenue guidance expectations to see how the company performed in the previous quarter.

Take-Two Interactive is likely to release its earnings report prior to the start of the conference call. You will find an analysis of that information right here on Shacknews. There will also be further information to read once the earnings call has finished. You can find more about the Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q2 2023 earnings call on our Take-Take page.