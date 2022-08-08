Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) provides FY23 revenue guidance below expectations Take-Two expects to deliver $5.8 to $5.9 billion in Net Bookings as it adds Zynga into the mix.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) shared its results for Q1 2023 today and among the noteworthy information featured in the earnings report is how the company’s Fiscal 2023 is reportedly “off to a strong start” in spite of cuts to its full year revenue guidance. Updated guidance sees Take-Two expecting to deliver $5.8 to $5.9 billion in Net Bookings as it adds Zynga, which it recently acquired, into the mix.

GAAP revenue and loss are as follows, per Take-Two’s earnings report:

GAAP net revenue is expected to range from $5.73 to $5.83 billion.

GAAP net loss is expected to range from $438 to $398 million.

GAAP net loss per share is expected to range from $2.75 to $2.50.

Share count used to calculate GAAP net loss per share is expected to be 159.2 million.

Share count used to calculate management reporting diluted net income per share is expected to be 161.0 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities is expected to be over $710 million.

Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) is expected to be over $700 million.

Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $135 million.

Net Bookings (operational metric) are expected to range from $5.8 to $5.9 billion.

EBITDA (Non-GAAP) is expected to range from $499 to $548 million.

© Take-Two Interactive “Our Fiscal 2023 is off to a strong start, as demonstrated by our first quarter Net Bookings of $1 billion,” Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two said in the report. “On a pre-combination basis, our Net Bookings were approximately $731 million, and our operating results were above our expectations, as we launched engaging new games and content updates, all while navigating various macroeconomic and geopolitical factors.”

Zelnick goes on to note that Take-Two remains “exceedingly optimistic about the long-term growth potential for the mobile industry” in addition to the company’s ability to “create greater shareholder value as a combined entity with Zynga.”

“Our creative teams are actively discussing potential new projects and we remain committed to delivering over $500 million of annual Net Bookings opportunities over time. At the same time, we continue to believe that we can achieve approximately $100 million of annual cost synergies within the first two years post-close, with the potential for upside. For Fiscal Year 2023, we now expect to deliver Net Bookings of $5.8 billion to $5.9 billion when including our combination with Zynga.”

The new forecast comes as Take-Two takes into account adjustments to its release slate this year along with “foreign currency pressures, and macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty.” Following Take-Two’s earnings report, stock fell over 8 percent.

For more on Take-Two’s latest earnings including how FY23 revenue guidance fell below expectations, be sure to read through the full report. And for more on Take-Two in general, also be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including how Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) recently completed its acquisition of Zynga (ZNGA).