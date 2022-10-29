Weekend Discussion - October 29, 2022

Greetings, travelers. I am here to fill in for this Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion, so let's get underway!

If you missed the latest episode of Indie-licious, be sure to check it out here, on demand!

It’s official: The Witcher is returning for Season 4, and Henry Cavill will be handing his swords to Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt of Rivia after Season 3. Welcome to the Witcher family, @LiamHemsworth!



Read more: https://t.co/ABQMdqkzXX pic.twitter.com/xyIaRBbiRT — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 29, 2022

Wait, WHAT? Read our story for more details on this stunning developmenmt.

Paramore’s fifth disc, After Laughter, finds the band taking chances and adding new flavors and styles to their musical arsenal. Head on over to https://t.co/GZdIy1brZC to learn about upcoming tour dates, visit the band’s official store, and sign up for email updates! pic.twitter.com/yVxMPkDhFO — Rock Band (@RockBand) October 29, 2022

This really has been a "What year is it?" kind of time in music, so of course, why not add a new Paramore album to the mix?

I had totally forgotten the Dante's Inferno game was ever a thing. Thanks, Matt McMuscles!

GDQ Hotfix had a blindfolded Breath of the Wild run!

Adult Swim gets into the holiday spirit with lots of Halloween gore.

Phelan Porteous looks back at the bizarre Grinch Halloween special and its infatuation with eyebrows.

"Wendell & Wild" from "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and "Coraline" director Henry Selick is now streaming only on Netflix! Two scheming demon brothers, Wendell and Wild, enlist the aid of 13-year-old Kat Elliot to summon them to the Land of the Living. pic.twitter.com/rFzRGq56qn — Animation on Netflix (@nx_animation) October 28, 2022

And Denny brought this to your attention last week, but Wendell & Wild is now up on Netflix, so check it out.

Weekend Vibes

Speaking of Denny, let's keep the Weekend Vibes going! But it's Halloween, so we're starting with Danny Elfman!

And wrapping up with the classic video for Ghostbusters!

That's the end of this edition of Weekend Discussion. I'm actually here next Saturday, too, so I'll see you all then. For now, get into Shackpets and upload your favorite pet photos. Happy Halloween, all!