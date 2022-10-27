Tim Cook says there are more than 900 million Apple service subscribers The staggering number of subscribers is split between Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

As Apple closes out on another quarter, the company has reported a strong subscriber count to its many services. In its Q4 2022 earnings report, Apple CEO Tim Cook noted that the company now has more than 900 million subscribers to its Apple services.

On October 27, 2022, Apple executives hosted its Q4 2022 earnings call, offering up information on how the company has performed over its last reporting quarter for the year. During this call, Apple CEO Tim Cook went over various figures and stats, but of special interest is the number of subscribers to the company’s services. Apple now has more than 900 million subscribers split between Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

While Apple Music has been around since 2015, Apple TV+ has only been available since 2019. Despite this, the service has seen some stellar programming come to its platform. These programs including original TV series and movies, including 2022’s hit show, Severance. It will be interesting to see whether Apple’s continued push into the film and television industry helps raise that subscriber count to one billion users.

Also included in today’s reporting was a look at the company’s EPS and revenue estimates. Apple’s revenue hit $90.14 billion for Q4 2022 while its EPS hit $1.29 versus the estimated $1.26 per share. It’s also worth noting that the company’s gross margin beat expectations, coming in at 42.3 percent.

With the success of Apple TV+ and Apple Music, the company has positioned itself to be a viable competitor in areas beyond physical products like phones, laptops, and computers. We’ll be sure to keep our ear to the ground next quarter to see whether Apple hits the fabled one billion subscriber count.