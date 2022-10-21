Apple VP of industrial design Evans Hankey leaving the company after 3 years Apple has yet to name who'll be taking over the role from Jony Ive's former replacement, with Hankey remaining at the company in the interim to help manage the transition.

Apple vice president of industrial design, Evans Hankey, is exiting the company according to recent reports from outlets like CNBC and Bloomberg. Hankey had originally stepped into the role three years ago after Apple’s former design chief, Jony Ive, who’d served at the company for over two decades, left to start his own independent firm.

While occupying the role, Hankey reported to Apple COO, Jeff Williams, and handled the majority of the company’s industrial design work for things like Apple hardware and production. Hankey also worked closely with Alan Dye, Apple’s head of design for software and user interfaces, with Dye set to remain at Apple amid Hankey’s departure according to Bloomberg.

Additionally, one of Apple’s former lead designers within Dye’s division and current Airbnb VP of Design, Gary Butcher, is said to be returning to the company as well.

As of right now, Apple has yet to name a replacement for Hankey, but has confirmed that she’ll remain at the company for the next six months to help manage the transition. Hankey’s departure marks the first time that Apple will be without an industry design VP since Jony Ive was appointed to the role in the late 90s by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

In a recent statement, an Apple spokesperson said the following about Hankey's departure:

“Apple’s design team brings together expert creatives from around the world and across many disciplines to imagine products that are undeniably Apple. The senior design team has strong leaders with decades of experience. Evans plans to stay on as we work through the transition, and we’d like to thank her for her leadership and contributions."

