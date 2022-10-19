Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Musk says Tesla (TSLA) could be valued more than $4 trillion in the future

Musk projects that the company could be worth more than Apple and Saudi Aramco combined.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Tesla
6

Tesla (TSLA) appears to be very confident following Wednesday's Q3 2022 earnings report. Mercurial founder Elon Musk jumped in on the ensuing earnings call expressing his confidence in his automobile maker, boasting that the company would soon be worth more than Apple and Saudi Aramco combined. Crunching some math numbers, that's an implication that Tesla will soon be worth more than $4 trillion USD at some indeterminate point in the future.

Musk's claim is based on his belief in Tesla as the most valuable company in the world, as he notes that the company can eventually exceed Apple and Saudi Aramco's combined market caps. Exactly when in the future is unknown, but Musk noted more than once during the call that he maintains a belief that Tesla can continue to grow at an annual rate of 50 percent or greater.

Tesla continues to work towards amping up its own automobile line, while also working to get a workable Cybertruck and Tesla Semi on the market. The latter is expected to be ready to hit the road at some point in 2024.

Tesla Cybertruck
The Tesla Cybertruck
Source: Tesla

Tesla touted record earnings for the most recent quarter, despite missing on revenue projections, according to Wednesday's Q3 2022 earnings results. Despite that, Tesla notes that, with a strengthened dollar and after overcoming supply chain issues, the company will trend positively going forward.

We'll continue to break down Tesla's Q3 2022 earnings call. Keep it on Shacknews for any updates.

From The Chatty
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 19, 2022 3:14 PM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Musk says Tesla (TSLA) could be valued more than $4 trillion in the future

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      October 19, 2022 3:24 PM

      Its a mystery why he trash talks mass transit and HSR all the time!

      • quazar legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 19, 2022 4:27 PM

        Mass transit will never happen in the US, its too political and can not serve the people. Just look at that crazy multi billion dollar waste in California, who needs mass transit the most.

        • derelict515 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 19, 2022 4:47 PM

          somehow we managed to build an interstate highway system everywhere. Mass transit is entirely doable. We just choose not to do it correctly.

          • quazar legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            October 19, 2022 5:47 PM

            I agree, we used to be great at doing things, but now , not so much

    • sikander moderator mercury mega
      reply
      October 19, 2022 3:25 PM

      Tesla Optimusbot will be $3.50 trillion

    • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 19, 2022 3:27 PM

      more and more Trump-like every day

    • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 19, 2022 3:43 PM

      "Could be, yes, with the help of a lot of government subsidies, and definitely with some corporate tax breaks, and creative restructuring, and of course I'll own at least 20% of that, bring on the clean energy future!"

      • the city legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        October 19, 2022 3:59 PM

        It will also be at the expense of investing our time as a society in sustainable and realistic future transportation - like public transit!

    • Sludgehead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      October 19, 2022 4:18 PM

      I say it could be worth 57 undecillion in the future. It could also be worth $0.0000000000000001 in the future. The neat thing about the future is nobody knows!

