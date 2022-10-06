Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Tesla Semi Truck production begins, Pepsi to receive deliveries in December

Pepsi's suite of delivery vehicles is about to get a little bit greener with Tesla's electric semi.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Tesla
1

Tesla (TSLA) has been slowly expanding its offering of electric vehicles into new markets and demographics. The latest vehicle to arrive in its catalog is the mighty Tesla Semi Truck. Though it’s been a while in the making, it looks like Pepsi will be receiving its first shipment of trucks this December.

On October 6, 2022, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce that the company has started production of the Tesla Semi Truck. The deliveries of the first units are anticipated to arrive on December 1, with Pepsi being the first company to receive an order.

The Tesla Semi was originally announced back in 2017 with production planned to begin in 2019. However, with delays, this date was pushed back. Now, with restrictions and life returning to a sense of normality despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like Tesla has managed to ramp up production of its electric semi.

A Tesla Semi Truck reversed into a loading bay at night

Source: Tesla

In a follow-up tweet, Musk notes that the truck is expected to have a 500-mile range and is “super fun to drive”. The official Tesla site notes that this range estimate is based on the semi being fully loaded at 82,000 lbs gross combination weight, which is about 41 US tons or 16 tonnes.

Considering semi-trucks are part of the life blood of moving resources around a country, and given the effect combustion engines have on the environment, it will be interesting to see the long-term effects the Tesla Semi has on emissions.

Recently, Tesla revealed its Optimus Robot during AI Day and Musk noted that the Cybertruck will be “waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat”. It looks like there is a lot going on at Tesla, and all of it is interesting. You can stay up to date on the latest by checking out our Telsa page. Check back with us for more information on the Tesla Semi Truck.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola