Tesla Semi Truck production begins, Pepsi to receive deliveries in December Pepsi's suite of delivery vehicles is about to get a little bit greener with Tesla's electric semi.

Tesla (TSLA) has been slowly expanding its offering of electric vehicles into new markets and demographics. The latest vehicle to arrive in its catalog is the mighty Tesla Semi Truck. Though it’s been a while in the making, it looks like Pepsi will be receiving its first shipment of trucks this December.

On October 6, 2022, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce that the company has started production of the Tesla Semi Truck. The deliveries of the first units are anticipated to arrive on December 1, with Pepsi being the first company to receive an order.

Excited to announce start of production of Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to @Pepsi on Dec 1st! pic.twitter.com/gq0l73iGRW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2022

The Tesla Semi was originally announced back in 2017 with production planned to begin in 2019. However, with delays, this date was pushed back. Now, with restrictions and life returning to a sense of normality despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like Tesla has managed to ramp up production of its electric semi.

In a follow-up tweet, Musk notes that the truck is expected to have a 500-mile range and is “super fun to drive”. The official Tesla site notes that this range estimate is based on the semi being fully loaded at 82,000 lbs gross combination weight, which is about 41 US tons or 16 tonnes.

Considering semi-trucks are part of the life blood of moving resources around a country, and given the effect combustion engines have on the environment, it will be interesting to see the long-term effects the Tesla Semi has on emissions.

Recently, Tesla revealed its Optimus Robot during AI Day and Musk noted that the Cybertruck will be "waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat". It looks like there is a lot going on at Tesla, and all of it is interesting.