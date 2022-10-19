Silent Hill: Townfall announced by Konami & Annapurna Interactive Silent Hill: Townfall is a new game being developed by No Code and published by Annapurna Interactive.

It’s a huge day for Silent Hill fans. Konami dropped a wealth of news and information about the future of the series that included new games and media. Among the reveals was an entirely new game being co-published by Konami and Annapurna Interactive. Silent Hill: Townfall is a new game in the series being developed by No Code and the devs claim they’ll have plenty to share about the game within the year ahead.

Konami, Annapurna Interactive, and No Code dropped the first reveal for Silent Hill: Townfall during the Silent Hill Transmission presentation on October 19, 2022. During the teaser, we were presented with a radio call describing the strange events around Silent Hill, as well as the common themes of the franchise. The gruff male voice on the other side of the radio speaks to how visitors to Silent Hill are there to be punished. It also says that when that punishment comes, they wouldn’t want to be anywhere near the listener.

We didn’t get much as far as what gameplay would look like, when the game would launch, or what platforms Silent Hill: Townfall will be on, but No Code creative director Jon McKellan revealed shared that it’s a dream come true for the team to be entrusted with the Silent Hill IP. Having previously worked on games like Observation, No Code feels confident and honored to the development of Silent Hill: Townfall. McKellan also shared that there will be plenty of more details revealed over the course of the coming year. Finally, McKellan gets a little cheeky in sharing that viewers should go back and watch the Townfall trailer several times if they want to discover secrets about the upcoming game.

Silent Hill: Townfall was one of several announcements during the Silent Hill Transmission presentation. With a Silent Hill 2 remake confirmed and in the hands of the devs at Bloober Team, as well as a new movie and other games on the way, it looks like Silent Hill fans have plenty to look forward to in the years ahead.