Microsoft Designer is a new AI graphic design app featuring DALL-E 2 integration Microsoft is also working to bring Microsoft Creator tools including DALL-E 2 integration to Bing and Edge.

Coinciding with Microsoft’s Surface livestream today, we were treated to news regarding Microsoft Designer, a brand new AI graphic design app in Microsoft 365 that features DALL-E 2 integration. With this, you’ll be able to utilize the AI image generator to design things like social media posts, invitations, and more.

The functionality of Microsoft Designer was further detailed in a recent blog post from Microsoft, in which it’s noted that the app is powered by the “best-in-class AI, including DALL-E 2.”

Microsoft Designer is a new graphic design app in Microsoft 365. It’s powered by best-in-class AI, including DALL∙E 2, and it’s engineered to bring your creative visions to life. This is an amazing example of the power of cloud-based AI and what it means expressed through an application.



Designer helps you create from your own content or ideas and makes it easy to design social media posts, invitations and much more, fast. It also automatically helps you get a variety of unique images and designs that are generated just for you.

Microsoft continues by sharing that it’s working to bring these Microsoft Creator tools including DALL-E 2 integration to Bing and Edge via Image Creator.

We don’t believe technology of this type should be limited to a single app. That’s why we’ll soon be bringing these Microsoft Creator tools – including DALL∙E 2 integration – into Bing and Edge with Image Creator. So you can use your words, not just to search, but to create. Finally, for those looking to learn more about Microsoft Designer, it’s noted that you can read through a separate blog post from Liat Ben-Zur. Overall, it’s exciting to hear about the new Microsoft Designer, and Microsoft’s work to bring Microsoft Creator tools like DALL-E 2 integration to Bing and Edge.

