Microsoft Designer is a new AI graphic design app featuring DALL-E 2 integration

Coinciding with Microsoft’s Surface livestream today, we were treated to news regarding Microsoft Designer, a brand new AI graphic design app in Microsoft 365 that features DALL-E 2 integration. With this, you’ll be able to utilize the AI image generator to design things like social media posts, invitations, and more.
The functionality of Microsoft Designer was further detailed in a recent blog post from Microsoft, in which it’s noted that the app is powered by the “best-in-class AI, including DALL-E 2.”
Microsoft continues by sharing that it’s working to bring these Microsoft Creator tools including DALL-E 2 integration to Bing and Edge via Image Creator.
