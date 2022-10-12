Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Microsoft Designer is a new AI graphic design app featuring DALL-E 2 integration

Microsoft is also working to bring Microsoft Creator tools including DALL-E 2 integration to Bing and Edge.
Morgan Shaver
Microsoft
1

Coinciding with Microsoft’s Surface livestream today, we were treated to news regarding Microsoft Designer, a brand new AI graphic design app in Microsoft 365 that features DALL-E 2 integration. With this, you’ll be able to utilize the AI image generator to design things like social media posts, invitations, and more.

The functionality of Microsoft Designer was further detailed in a recent blog post from Microsoft, in which it’s noted that the app is powered by the “best-in-class AI, including DALL-E 2.”

Microsoft continues by sharing that it’s working to bring these Microsoft Creator tools including DALL-E 2 integration to Bing and Edge via Image Creator.

Example of Microsoft Designer from the app preview website showing how you can type in a prompt like 'kitten adoption day' to generate an image.
© Microsoft

For more Microsoft news, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including Microsoft updating Windows 11 to make iCloud photo libraries viewable in Windows, and Microsoft announcing that the Apple Music app is now available on Xbox consoles.

