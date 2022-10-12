Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Microsoft updating Windows 11 to make iCloud photo libraries viewable in Windows

You'll soon be able to view iCloud photo libraries in the Photos app.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Microsoft
1

Microsoft has had a number of exciting Apple-related developments to share recently from the addition of the Apple Music app on Xbox consoles, to an upcoming update to Windows 11 that’ll make viewing your iCloud photo libraries a lot easier.

More specifically, Microsoft is updating Windows 11 to allow users to view their iCloud photo libraries in Windows through the Photos app. If you’re a Windows Insider, you can test out the new way to view your iCloud photo library in Windows starting today.

Meanwhile, the feature will reportedly be available to all Windows 11 users sometime later this November according to a blog post from Microsoft.

An example of iCloud photo libraries viewable in the Windows Photos app as shared by Microsoft in a recent blog post.
© Microsoft

