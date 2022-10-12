Microsoft updating Windows 11 to make iCloud photo libraries viewable in Windows You'll soon be able to view iCloud photo libraries in the Photos app.

Microsoft has had a number of exciting Apple-related developments to share recently from the addition of the Apple Music app on Xbox consoles, to an upcoming update to Windows 11 that’ll make viewing your iCloud photo libraries a lot easier.

More specifically, Microsoft is updating Windows 11 to allow users to view their iCloud photo libraries in Windows through the Photos app. If you’re a Windows Insider, you can test out the new way to view your iCloud photo library in Windows starting today.

Meanwhile, the feature will reportedly be available to all Windows 11 users sometime later this November according to a blog post from Microsoft.

Through a new integration with iCloud and the Photos app in Windows 11, you will be able to access all your photos and videos from your iPhone right in the Photos app. It’s seamless, just install the iCloud for Windows app from the Microsoft Store and choose to sync your iCloud Photos.



Available to Windows Insiders beginning today, this experience will become available to all customers on Windows 11 in November. The iCloud photos integration is an incredible game changer, I love that my daughter Bella is so excited for this. It literally removes a barrier for her, now she’ll easily be able to access all her pictures from iCloud right on her Windows PC.

