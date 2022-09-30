Watch the Tesla AI Day 2022 livestream here Come and watch the AI Day 2022 stream to see what Tesla has been working on in the world of artificial intelligence.

In recent years, Tesla (TSLA) has diversified its product line to include all manner of new technologies under the guidance of CEO Elon Musk. Today marks a special occasion as consumers get to look at another area Tesla is exploring: artificial intelligence. Today’s AI Day 2022 livestream is shaping up to be a promising one – check it out below.

Tesla AI Day 2022 livestream

The Tesla AI Day 2022 livestream is schedule for September 30, 2022, at 6:15 p.m. PT / 9:15 p.m. ET. Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on June 3, 2022 to announce the date, noting that this delay is due to the team potentially having an Optimus prototype working in time for the livestream. The stream will take place on Tesla's YouTube channel and website portal. It can also be accessed below.

AI Day 2022 streaming live at 6:15pm PT → — Tesla (@Tesla) September 30, 2022

In April, Musk said that Tesla Optimus will be worth more than the company’s vehicle business in the long run. This is quite a claim and one that consumers and no doubt investors will be eager to come to fruition. But what is Tesla Optimus? Little is known about the humanoid robot other than some general stats and comments like: it will be 5’8”, can deadlift 150 pounds, and will be “friendly”. It is also designed to handle repetitive tasks humans do not want to do.

Outside of Tesla Optimus, AI Day 2022 is an opportunity for Tesla to focus on its foundational artificial intelligence work. Viewers could anticipate hearing more about Tesla’s self-driving systems. Recently, some 100,000 drivers have received access to the full self-driving beta.

Outside of Tesla Optimus, AI Day 2022 is an opportunity for Tesla to focus on its foundational artificial intelligence work. Viewers could anticipate hearing more about Tesla's self-driving systems. Recently, some 100,000 drivers have received access to the full self-driving beta.