Destiny 2 cheat maker AimJunkies countersues Bungie for hacking private computer files AimJunkies claim Bungie illegally accessed private computer files in order to obtain evidence used in the original lawsuit filing between Bungie and AimJunkies.

Destiny 2 developer Bungie filed a lawsuit in federal court last year against cheat maker AimJunkies’ parent company Phoenix Digital over alleged copyright infringement tied to the Destiny 2 cheats AimJunkies created and sold.

The copyright infringement portion of the lawsuit was later dismissed by a Seattle judge back in May, though Bungie has been allowed to file a new complaint, amending it with additional copyright infringement details. Not only is Bungie not done with pursuing legal action against AimJunkies, it seems like AimJunkies isn’t done with Bungie just yet, either.

Recently, it was revealed that AimJunkies has filed a counterclaim that accuses Bungie of illegally hacking into the personal computer of AimJunkies’ James May in order to acquire evidence used as part of Bungie’s copyright infringement lawsuit.

“The LSLA in effect at all relevant times does not provide Bungie, Inc. with authorization to surreptitiously access files on Mr. May’s personal computer and/or download information from those files without the direct knowledge and express authorization of Mr. May,” reads the countersuit from AimJunkies, as quoted by TorrentFreak.

“Upon information and belief, Bungie, Inc., after fraudulently accessing Mr. May’s personal computer, used the information obtained in order to conduct further surveillance on parties that include, but are not limited to, Phoenix Digital and its principals.”

AimJunkies is pursuing legal action against Bungie for violations of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act for reportedly accessing May’s computer on multiple occasions from 2019 to 2021. Other aspects of the counterclaim include Bungie breaching AimJunkies’ Terms of Service, pointing to someone by the name of “Martin Zeniu” obtaining a license to AimJunkies’ Destiny 2 cheat software back in 2020.

With this, AimJunkies claim Zeniu is an alias used by a Bungie employee and that the software “Zeniu” purchased was later decompiled and reverse engineered, thereby violating the Terms of Service.

“Upon information and belief, Bungie, Inc., decompiled, reverse engineered and otherwise inspected the internal workings of the ‘cheat software’ product obtained from the AimJunkies website by ‘Martin Zeniu’ on or about January 3, 2020, in breach of the Phoenix Digital Terms of Service to which Bungie, Inc., had agreed,” notes the countersuit.

AimJunkies is seeking compensation for damages in its countersuit for both James May and Phoenix Digital, along with the destruction of any evidence retrieved by Bungie via the access of May’s computer and the reverse engineering of AimJunkies software it reportedly purchased. For more on the legal battle between AimJunkies and Bungie, be sure to read through the report from TorrentFreak.

