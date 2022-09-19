Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

HyperX announce new limited edition Naruto: Shippuden peripherals

HyperX has a new line of Naruto: Shippuden peripherals featuring designs inspired by Naruto Uzumaki and Itachi Uchiha.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Bandai Namco
1

If you’re in the market to buy some new gaming peripherals and are a fan of both HyperX and Naruto, you’ll undoubtedly want to take a closer look at the limited-edition lineup of Naruto: Shippuden inspired peripherals that the company announced today. The lineup, which features Naruto: Shippuden style designs, include one orange-themed design in reference to Naruto Uzumaki, and another red-themed design for Itachi Uchiha.

Options on offer in the limited-edition Naruto: Shippuden line of peripherals include the HyperX Alloy Origins mechanical gaming keyboard, HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset, HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse, and HyperX Pulsefire Mat gaming mouse pad.

Naruto/Itachi gaming collection from HyperX showing an orange keyboard and headset design for Naruto, and a red and black keyboard and headset design for Itachi.
© HyperX

“We are thrilled to bring gamers HyperX’s first anime collaboration as a special crossover of gaming and anime with designs inspired by Naruto: Shippuden. With designs featuring Naruto and Itachi, gamers can proudly display their anime fandom,” said Jennifer Ishii, category manager-gaming keyboards and mice at HyperX in the press release accompanying the announcement.

As for when you can get your hands on HyperX’s new Naruto: Shippuden peripherals, they’ll reportedly be available for purchase starting September 21 at 9:00 a.m. (PDT) exclusively on the HyperX Shop. Prices range from $39.99 (USD) for the HyperX Pulsefire Mat XL gaming mousepad for the Itachi and Naruto Editions, $59.99 for the HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse, $109.99 for the HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset, and $119.99 for the HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical gaming keyboard.

For more on HyperX’s line of Naruto: Shippuden peripherals, keep an eye on the HyperX website. Again, the Naruto/Itachi peripherals will be available starting September 21. To catch up with other gaming news today, be sure to read through some of our previous stories including Resident Evil Village’s director saying Shadows of Rose marks the end of the Winters family saga, and iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max owners reporting camera shake issues with third-party apps.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

