iPhone 14 Pro owners report camera shaking issues while using third-party apps The camera on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max is having some trouble with third-party apps like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat.

New technology can sometimes experience hiccups while being utilized out in the wild, as opposed to more controlled testing environments, and it sounds like this might be the case with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Recently, a number of iPhone 14 Pro owners have reported unusual issues with the device’s camera.

Specifically, that the camera shakes and rattles when used with third-party apps like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Rather than being a one-off sort of problem, a wealth of examples demonstrating the issues iPhone 14 Pro owners have been experiencing have already been shared to social media platforms like Reddit, Twitter, and YouTube.

For example, one Redditor shared experiences such as their camera “shaking uncontrollably” whenever they open Snapchat, or use the camera for Instagram. However, the issue doesn’t occur when using the phone’s regular camera app. Other owners have reported similar camera shaking issues in apps like Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok, along with strange mechanical, rattling noises coming from the camera as well.

As of right now, the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera issues seem to be tied exclusively to third-party app use, which suggests it’s more a software bug rather than an issue with the physical camera itself. Digging even deeper, as suggested by outlets like 9to5Mac and The Guardian, the culprit could be the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max’s improved optical image stabilization (OIS) feature.

This would explain the strange mechanical rattling and grinding noise experienced alongside the camera shake issues as the phone uses a motor to help stabilize the camera and reduce blur. Unfortunately, while iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max owners can rest assured that they’re not alone in experiencing camera issues, there’s currently no patch or update to combat this.

Additionally, from prior warnings from Apple in regards to high-power vibrations having the potential to damage the phone’s OIS motor, it sounds like iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max owners will want to avoid using any third-party app that triggers these camera shaking, rattling issues until the problem has been resolved.

“The OIS and closed-loop AF [autofocus] systems in iPhone are designed for durability,” the company said, as quoted by The Guardian. “However, as is the case with many consumer electronics that include systems such as OIS, long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges may degrade the performance of these systems and lead to reduced image quality for photos and videos. It is recommended to avoid exposing your iPhone to extended high-amplitude vibrations.

