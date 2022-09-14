Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

High On Life's Justin Roiland talks voice acting, jet packs, and Trover

Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland talks about the upcoming High on Life, its various influences, the different comedic styles at work, and much more.
Ozzie Mejia
1

This is an exciting moment for Shacknews. Once again, we come face-to-face with Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, years after we predicted the demise of E3. This time, we discuss the latest effort from Squanch Games, the talking shoot 'em up known as High on Life and the world that surrounds it.

For the uninitiated, High on Life centers around a high school burnout who finds himself in the middle of an alien invasion. As hostile aliens look to turn human beings into drugs for their consumption, the main character becomes a bounty hunter who works to bring the whole cartel down.

Roiland discusses going from Trover Saves the Universe to High on Life, scripted and improvisational humor, the voice cast, human movies for aliens (including one from the director of the infamous Mac & Me), how COVID-19 affected the game's development, the influence of Metroid Prime, the importance of jet packs, and more. There is no word on whether the jet packs will also talk.

High on Life is coming to PC and Xbox Series X|S on December 13. You can learn more about it by checking out our recent hands-on preview from PAX West 2022. For more interviews like this, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.

Senior Editor
