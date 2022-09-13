Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Mario Strikers: Battle League gets Pauline and Diddy Kong in latest free update

Pauline and Diddy Kong will join the Mario Strikers: Battle League roster alongside a new stadium and gear in the game's second free update.
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
Mario Strikers: Battle League was a pretty fun Nintendo sports title that came out during this year’s recent summer slate of games. It allowed us to return to the pitch with Mushroom Kingdom characters and engage in intense 4v4 soccer matches, and the roster of characters we can mix into our squads is about to increase. Nintendo announced the second free update for the game and it’s coming to the Switch sometime during this September.

Nintendo announced the Mario Strikers: Battle League 2nd free update during the Nintendo Direct on September 13, 2022. It will bring Pauline, Diddy Kong, a new stadium, and new gear to the game sometime this September. No specific date was given just yet.

This story is still developing…

