GameStop (GME) and FTX cryptocurrency exchange announce new partnership

With the new partnership, GameStop will become FTX's preferred retail partner in the US.
Morgan Shaver
Olivier Douliery/Getty Images
1

Ahead of GameStop’s Q2 2022 earning’s call, GameStop (GME) revealed a new partnership with cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to the accompanying press release, the partnership is intended to “introduce more GameStop customers to FTX’s community and its marketplaces for digital assets.”

While financial terms aren’t being disclosed, among the terms of the partnership include GameStop becoming FTX’s preferred retail partner in the US. Not only is GameStop partnering with GTX for ecommerce, it also intends to begin carrying FTX gift cards in select stores.

FTX Stock Trading showing Buy and Sell on a smartphone.
© Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images

The partnership with FTX expands on GameStop’s entry into the realm of cryptocurrency and NFTs, and overall it’ll be interesting to see things like FTX gift cards on offer in select GameStop stores.

For more on GameStop, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including GameStop Wallet version 0.6.9 adding ImmutableX Layer 2 support, and GameStop (GME) releasing its GMERICA NFT collection.

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

