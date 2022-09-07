GameStop (GME) and FTX cryptocurrency exchange announce new partnership With the new partnership, GameStop will become FTX's preferred retail partner in the US.

Ahead of GameStop’s Q2 2022 earning’s call, GameStop (GME) revealed a new partnership with cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to the accompanying press release, the partnership is intended to “introduce more GameStop customers to FTX’s community and its marketplaces for digital assets.”

While financial terms aren’t being disclosed, among the terms of the partnership include GameStop becoming FTX’s preferred retail partner in the US. Not only is GameStop partnering with GTX for ecommerce, it also intends to begin carrying FTX gift cards in select stores.

© Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images

The partnership with FTX expands on GameStop’s entry into the realm of cryptocurrency and NFTs, and overall it’ll be interesting to see things like FTX gift cards on offer in select GameStop stores.

