GameStop (GME) to release GMERICA NFT collection tomorrow

The collection serves as a collaboration with popular pixel artist 1TZAH.
Morgan Shaver
GameStop NFT Marketplace
1

Back in July, GameStop rolled out its NFT Marketplace describing it as a place where gamers, creators, collectors, and other community members can buy, sell, and trade NFTs. The website, nft.gamestop.com, already has a number of collections available for interested buyers such as League of Legendary Lions by creator DAZ3D and NFTarot courtesy of Polyform-Labs.

However, it was recently announced that GameStop’s NFT Marketplace will see the release of its brand new GMERICA NFT collection tomorrow created in collaboration with artist 1TZAH. On Twitter, the GameStop NFT account touched on the news and shared information on when exactly the collection will go live.

For those unfamiliar with 1TZAH’s work, they’re known for creating gorgeous pixel art renderings of popular games, although many are in reference to The Legend of Zelda series with one GIF for Breath of the Wild boasting almost 20,000 likes on Twitter.

Looking through 1TZAH’s assorted posts and the wealth of positive responses to them, it seems like their NFT collection may do quite well although it remains to be seen what sort of content the collection will offer. For that, you’ll need to check out the collection once it goes live tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. (PT), 12:00 p.m. (ET).

For more on GameStop's NFT Marketplace, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage as well such as MetaBoy $4522 featuring a $2.1 billion asking price, and how The Derevolutions music artist made 3 years of their streaming revenue in 3 days on GameStop's NFT Marketplace.

Senior Editor
Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

