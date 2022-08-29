Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Apple (AAPL) applies for AR HMD 'Reality One' and 'Reality Pro' trademarks

We may have an official naming for Apple's upcoming line of VR products and HMDs if these recent trademarks are any indication.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Apple
1

It’s no secret, or a poorly kept one at best, that Apple has been working on developing some kind of VR products for a while. The group has acquired VR start-ups, supposedly tested samples behind closed doors, and even partnered with other manufacturers for parts for its VR product development. However, recent trademark filings by Apple may mean the company is nearing ever closer to launching something in the VR space, perhaps even giving it a name. The company recently filed to trademark the names “Reality One,” “Reality Pro,” and “Reality Processor.”

The trademark filings were seen by companies connected directly to Apple, as reported by Bloomberg. Trademark applications for “Reality One,” “Reality Pro,” and “Reality Processor” were filed in multiple territories worldwide, including US, EU, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica and Uruguay, and though they were not filed directly by Apple, they do follow a pattern the company has used in the past to secure trademarks through a network of law firms on the company’s behalf.

The phrases
The trademark for Reality One, Reality Pro, and Reality Processor phrases may point to Apple's branding for its upcoming VR products.
Source: US Patent & Trademark Office

Apple has been hard at work on an entry into the virtual reality and augmented reality space for years. Though rumors suggested Apple was starting with a pair of AR glasses, it was in January 2021 that it was suggested the company was prioritizing a VR headset in order to directly compete with Facebook (now Meta)’s Oculus Quest 2. Since then, Apple has reportedly shown a sample headset to its Board of Directors in 2022 and even commissioned Samsung to design micro OLED displays for a future AR product.

It seems that on multiple fronts, Apple is closing in on an actual reveal. With the “Reality One,” “Reality Pro,” and “Reality Processor” trademarks placed, it seems we at least have a name to watch for in future Apple showcases.

