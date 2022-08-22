The Game Awards 2022 set December date & add Best Adaptation category Geoff Keighley has officially set a date for the latest year of The Game Awards, taking place live at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in mid-December.

Having become a staple of every year’s video game recognition and coverage, The Game Awards is obviously set to return in 2022. However, now we have an official date for it too. Geoff Keighley and the rest of the organizers behind the event have set a date for The Game Awards 2022. What’s more, a new Best Adaptation category has been added that will recognize the best conversion of video game IP into other forms of media such as television, movies, and more.

Geoff Keighley and The Game Awards organizers announced the date and new category for The Game Awards 2022 via Twitter on August 22, 2022. According to the announcement, The Game Awards 2022 are set to take place on December 8, 2022, when the show will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to recognize 2022’s best video games across a variety of categories. That’s not all. A new category has also been added for 2022. Recognizing the efforts that go into adapting a video game property to other media comes the Best Adaptation award.

Geoff Keighley announced that not only will The Game Awards 2022 be broadcast on December 8, but they will include a new Best Adaptation category for games adapted to other media like TV series and movies.

Source: Twitter

The Best Adaptation award makes all sorts of sense as an addition to The Game Awards. Video game adaptations have been around for a long time, for better and for worse. With IPs like Halo, Castlevania, Dragon Age, League of Legends, DOTA 2, and more having seen major crossovers to movies and TV series, and so much more on the way, the Best Adaptation category will be the first time The Game Awards recognizes the efforts of expanding beloved video game franchises into new media.

Either way, it looks like we can look forward to seeing The Game Awards 2022 and the new Best Adaptation category live on December 8. Get caught up by checking out the winners and reveals of The Game Awards 2021 and stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to this year’s event.