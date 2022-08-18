Death Stranding could be coming to PC Game Pass Teases from the PC Game Pass Twitter suggest Death Stranding could be making its way onto the service.

On Twitter, the PC Game Pass account updated and tweeted about its profile image which shows a picture taken from a game that looks a lot like Death Stranding. The PC Game Pass account has since changed its profile image, with the latest looking even more like an image from Death Stranding than the first.

While nothing has been officially announced just yet, one of the more recent “Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass” news posts from August 16 includes mention of “maybe some more surprises later this week.” With this, it’s possible we may find out sooner, rather than later, whether Death Stranding is actually coming to PC Game Pass or not.

If it is, this would certainly be an intriguing development as Death Stranding was formerly a PlayStation exclusive, and while it was developed independently by Kojima Productions, the publisher is Sony Interactive Entertainment.

sometimes we just like a good landscape picture #NewProfilePic — PC Game Pass (@XboxGamePassPC) August 16, 2022

Death Stranding has already seen a PC release, with Death Stranding currently available on platforms like Steam. The PC version was published by 505 Games, however Sony is still listed as the trademark owner for Death Stranding.

As some would point out, former PlayStation exclusive MLB The Show 21 (also published by Sony Interactive Entertainment) was added to Xbox Game Pass last year. Similarly, MLB The Show 22 also saw an Xbox Game Pass release. This suggests that Sony may not be as opposed to having certain games, especially ones that have already been released on PC like Death Stranding has, on Game Pass as one might think.

Moving forward, it'll be interesting to see if Death Stranding does make its way onto PC Game Pass, and if it does, whether it’ll just be available on PC Game Pass or whether it’ll also be available on Xbox Game Pass for console. The latter seems a bit more unlikely than the former, but then again, many would’ve said Death Stranding coming to PC Game Pass in general seems unlikely prior to the teases from the PC Game Pass Twitter.

