Kirby 30th Anniversary Music Fest full livestream available to watch right now Enjoy some heartwarming music and celebrate Kirby's 30th anniversary by checking out the event's 2-hour livestream.

In celebration of Kirby’s 30th anniversary this year, we’ve seen things like the release of new Kirby games like Forgotten Land and Dream Buffet (coming later this month), as well as a full 2-hour performance of Kirby-related music. In regards to the latter, this performance comes courtesy of a Kirby 30th Anniversary Music Fest event which was livestreamed to platforms like YouTube last night.

Given the Music Fest’s location in Japan, a number of Kirby fans located across other time zones ended up missing some or all of the event. Fortunately, you can catch up with everything you missed as the full 2-hour Kirby 30th Anniversary Music Fest stream is available to watch right now.

Leading into the music are a number of trailers and clips of the two 2022 Kirby titles including Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Kirby’s Dream Buffet which recently got an August 17 release date. Following these adorable snippets of Kirby goodness, we lead into the performances featuring music from games like Kirby’s Dream Land, while various Kirby games play out on screen behind the performers.

We also see a giant interactive Kirby on screen, and the voice actress that plays Kirby makes an appearance as well. So, if you missed the Kirby 30th Anniversary Music Fest event livestream, you should definitely take some time to check it out. It’s a blast, and there are some delightful tracks that sound absolutely divine being played live by a large orchestra.

For more Kirby news, also be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including the release date announcement for Kirby’s Dream Buffet, and how Kirby and the Forgotten Land sold over 2.1 million units in the 2 weeks following its release.