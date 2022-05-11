Kirby and the Forgotten Land sold over 2.1 million units in just 2 weeks Nintendo shared details on the success of Kirby's latest launch in its fiscal year-end reporting.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land was a delightful game in the Nintendo Switch lineup this last season. Whether players enjoyed the adventure solo or with a friend in co-op, it gave us another fun and exciting Kirby journey to explore. It also did quite good for Nintendo too. The company just reported various stats in its end-of-year fiscal earnings release and it was there that Nintendo revealed Kirby and the Forgotten Land sold over 2 million copies in just two weeks following the game’s release.

This detail was shared among many other sales stats as Nintendo released its Fiscal Year-End March 2022 Earnings Release on its investor relations website. In the financial results explanatory material slides that accompanied the release, Nintendo shared that Kirby was multi-million seller already since its launch on March 25, 2022. The game moved over 2.1 million units in the span of two weeks and has likely sold more in the time since.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land was an absolute treat and many seem to agree, given Nintendo revealing that it's already a multi-million selling title for the Nitnendo Switch.

Nintendo had plenty more to share in its fiscal year-end reporting. It also revealed that Pokemon Legends: Arceus had sold over 12.6 million copies in just over two months. The company is still dealing with hardware issues, but even in regards to that, the relatively recent Nintendo Switch OLED model also sold 5.8 million units by itself, adding to the already staggering overall sales of the Switch family of consoles as a whole.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land has every reason to be among that pantheon. We absolutely loved the game when it launched back in March and shared as much in our Shacknews review. With solid performance out of the gate and likely no chance of slowing down as Nintendo experiences some of its best software sales, it looks like Kirby can be counted among Nintendo’s star players in sales. Stay tuned as we continue to report on further quarterly/yearly closes and earnings results. There’s plenty more to come and you can find it all here at Shacknews.