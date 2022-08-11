Kirby's Dream Buffet release date set for this August 2022 We finally know when the next Kirby game is coming to Nintendo Switch.

It’s been quite a good year for Kirby even if you just measure it by the stellar Kirby and the Forgotten Land game. However, the year of Kirby has the potential to get even better with the upcoming launch of Kirby’s Dream Buffet. Last we checked, the game was supposed to launch sometime this Summer, and now we finally know when. Kirby’s Dream Buffet has been given a release date, and it’s coming this month!

Nintendo announced the release date for Kirby’s Dream Buffet in a tweet on the official Nintendo of America Twitter on August 11, 2022. According to the tweet, Kirby’s Dream Buffet is slated to roll out on Nintendo Switch on August 17, 2022. It’s then that up to four players are going to be able to part in a delectable array of obstacle courses with Kirby and friends. For lack of better comparisons, it looks a lot like a Kirby-themed version of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, in a very good way. We’re hoping it has a similar degree of variety and fun to go with Kirby’s new party game adventure.

Kirby’s Dream Buffet was quite a surprise to see in the first place. It was announced out of nowhere back in mid-July 2022 outside of anything special like a Nintendo Direct presentation. Nintendo just dropped it on its Twitter and YouTube one day. It’s also the second notable Kirby game to come out in 2022 alone. Earlier this year, we got an impeccable core Kirby game in the form of Kirby and the Forgotten World, which scored quite high in our Shacknews review.

With Kirby’s Dream Buffet keeping the Kirby franchise fun going well into 2022, it will be interesting to see what this latest game delivers. We’ll find out if the Buffet is worth more than a couple trips when it comes to Nintendo Switch this August 2022.